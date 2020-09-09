A. Duie Pyle Opens Hagerstown Integrated Logistics Center to Provide Enhanced Regional Service

West Chester, PA. – Sept. 9, 2020 – A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), the premier provider of asset and non-asset based transportation and supply chain solutions in the Northeast, today announces the opening of its highly anticipated integrated logistics center near Hagerstown, Maryland and its plans to increase the warehouse capacity with the addition of a 100,000-square-foot facility – totaling over 300,000 square feet in warehouse space on the campus. The state-of-the-art center largely expands Pyle’s Northeast presence and provides customers with a higher level of service, including the ability to regionalize their supply chain networks.

Located at 12248 Molly Pitcher Highway, Greencastle, Pennsylvania, the new 266,585 total-square-foot facility includes an LTL cross-dock, full-service fleet maintenance garage, office and warehouse space. To meet rising shipping surges and e-commerce demand amid COVID-19, Pyle has also filed permitting for an additional 100,000-square-foot warehouse.

“The expansion of our operations in the Hagerstown area will lead to the creation of new jobs and gives our loyal customers in the region a more comprehensive experience,” said John Luciani, COO of LTL Solutions at A. Duie Pyle. “This state-of-the-art facility will allow us to provide a complete range of integrated transportation, warehousing and distribution services, while also improving customer service, controlling costs and streamlining Pyle’s operations. Offering these enhanced services is more important than ever before, as more people are relying on the expedited delivery of their goods.”

The Hagerstown warehouse and logistics center also provides customers in the region with same- and next-day distribution, assembly and value-added project capabilities, final-mile delivery options, improved shipping integrity, extended cut times, consolidation and de-consolidation, and complete integration of Pyle’s LTL, Logistics, Dedicated and Warehouse and Distribution solutions.

“Antrim Township has seen significant economic growth in the last few years, particularly in the area of logistics,” said Brad Graham, Township Administrator of Antrim Township. “We are excited that A. Duie Pyle decided to locate a brand new terminal here. If their terrific site development team is an example of the rest of the organization, then we look forward to working with them for a long time. They are well known in the marketplace and built a great facility.”



The Hagerstown logistics center is located in proximity to the I-81 & I-70 corridors as well as nearby rail yards, offering quick and easy access to all major Northeast and Mid-Atlantic metropolitan areas. The location will serve as a gateway to the south with more direct service to Virginia and West Virginia, reducing travel times and adding additional capacity and storage space for its customer base.

For more information on A. Duie Pyle, visit www.aduiepyle.com.