Patrick Terminals - Sydney AutoStrad Migrates to N4 to Advance Automation Capabilities

Oakland, CA -- September 9, 2020 -- Navis a part of Cargotec Corporation and provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, today announced that Patrick Terminals - Sydney AutoStrad, has migrated to N4 3.8 from its decades old, in house TOS. As a result of a well-planned and executed strategy, the go-live was successfully completed remotely with minimal staff on site.

Strategically located in Port Botany on the Australian coast, Sydney Automated AutoStrad terminal is the largest container terminal in Australia by capacity. Operating at 1.2 million TEU annually, Sydney AutoStrad manages 580 vessels per year, handles over 1400 gate moves per day and has the greatest quay line length in the region of 1.4km. Additionally, the terminal has four container berths on site, which allows the team to be flexible to adjust vessel working and provide berths if unplanned events impact the schedule. With modernization and automation in mind, Patrick Terminals selected N4 as its TOS for Sydney AutoStrad to optimize its performance and streamline operations at the terminal to meet the growing trade demand in the region.

“Replacing our 30-year-old legacy TOS system with Navis N4 has been a major milestone for Patrick's business. We have successfully implemented N4 in our two manual terminals over the past 6 months and have now integrated that technology suite at our Automated AutoStrad Terminal in Sydney,” said Adrian Sandrin, CIO for Patrick Terminals. “Patrick's has always emphasized the importance of information technology and real time systems and with the help of our new N4 TOS, Patrick will optimize our central vessel planning, improve processes and create efficiencies to ensure we meet the complex and changing requirements of our industry.”

“As more terminals are planning to advance their automation capabilities, we are able to help them upgrade their offerings and reach their goals with our innovative, best-in-class TOS,” said Charles Gerard, VP & General Manager, APAC at Navis. “We are proud of the work we did with Patrick Terminals over the past year and are looking forward to continuing to support their terminals and their modernization plans, for years to come.”

For more information visit www.navis.com.

About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the cargo supply chain. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services, to enable our customers, regardless of cargo type, to maximize performance and reduce risk. Through its holistic approach to operational optimization, Navis customers benefit from improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. Whether tracking cargo through a terminal, improving vessel safety and cargo capacity, optimizing rail network planning and asset utilization, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis helps streamline operations. www.navis.com

About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2019 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com

###