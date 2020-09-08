Dangerous Goods Symposium to Examine Hazmat Shipping Issues and Regulations

September 8, 2020 (Chicago, IL) – Labelmaster, the leading provider of products, services and technology for the safe and compliant transport of dangerous goods (DG) and hazardous materials (hazmat), today announced the key session topics for its virtual 2020 Dangerous Goods Symposium. This annual event gives supply chain and business professionals the opportunity to hear from the world’s leading trainers, shippers and regulators about the latest trends, updates and best practices impacting the DG industry.

This new virtual DG Symposium is now part of the DG Exchange—the dangerous goods industry’s first digital community, which brings together supply chain and business professionals to share ideas, learn and collaborate in order to navigate dangerous goods issues, challenges and trends—empowering them to positively impact their businesses.

This year’s event will feature speakers from the United States Postal Inspection Services (USPIS), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), International Air Transport Association (IATA), Emirates SkyCargo, Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), CHEMTREC and more, discussing lithium battery shipping, transport regulations, hazmat training and supply chain safety.

Key Session Topics:

• Regulations: Representatives from the USPIS, PHMSA, IATA and CIQUIME will share updates to the regulations from their respective agencies and how they will impact the global supply chain.

• Training: Hazmat training is critical to having a safe and compliant supply chain, which is why several sessions will focus on this topic, including understanding the important roles compliance and competency play in a company’s training program, and why generational learning should be an important consideration in how we train adults.

• Lithium Batteries: Taking place September 14 – 18, Lithium Battery Week will feature some of the top lithium battery experts in the world hosting sessions on shipping batteries by air, undeclared batteries in e-commerce, new requirements for the test summary and more. The week will wrap up with all 7 experts coming together to answer attendee questions live.

“Shipping dangerous goods continues to become increasingly challenging and high risk as supply chains become more complex and regulations expand,” said Robert Finn, vice president, Labelmaster. “The DG Symposium provides an educational forum for individuals within the DG industry to hear about the latest industry issues and changes, and learn steps they can take within their own organizations to improve regulatory compliance, operational efficiency and supply chain performance. By making the event part of the DG Exchange community, supply chain and business professionals can now virtually attend every session and then continue the learning and collaboration by accessing and sharing insightful content, attending events year-round and networking with peers from around the world.”

Click here to register for the DG Exchange and to gain access to all DG Symposium sessions along with everything else the community has to offer. All sessions will be recorded and available afterwards for on-demand viewing.

