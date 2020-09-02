FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATE SERVICES, INC. UNVEILS REFRESHED BRAND AS FIRST FINANCIAL EQUIPMENT LEASIN

FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATE SERVICES, INC. UNVEILS REFRESHED BRAND AS FIRST FINANCIAL EQUIPMENT LEASING

New Brand Reaffirms Company’s Commitment to Leasing Industry and

Solutions First Customer Approach

Orange, CA, September 2, 2020 – First Financial Equipment Leasing, formerly First Financial Corporate Services, Inc., a leading provider of lease financing solutions, today announced a refresh of its core branding and launch of a new website. Reflecting on the growth and evolution of First Financial Equipment Leasing as a leader in the equipment leasing industry, the new identity elevates the focus of the company’s strength, dedication, and adaptability, while honoring its long-standing Solutions First customer approach.

For over 20 years, First Financial Equipment Leasing has helped businesses discover better financing options and implement the latest capital equipment and technologies with customized leasing solutions. The company’s extensive background covers all sectors of equipment leasing including healthcare, material handling and automation, and information technology. First Financial Equipment Leasing collaborates with an array of companies including middle market firms, vendors, dealers, hospitals, and Fortune 500 corporations, with transactions ranging from $150k to well over $50 million.

“Since starting this company in 2000, we have grown from humble beginnings into one of the largest independent equipment leasing companies in North America,” said Richard Stebbins, co-founder/co-CEO, First Financial Equipment Leasing. “We want our valued customers, vendors and partners to know that we are the same company, with the same remarkable people, and the same commitment to service excellence - with a new, modern look.”

“As we move forward into this new chapter, our goal remains the same today as it was twenty years ago - to create trusted partnerships through a collaborative approach and offer the best leasing solutions possible,” said Tom Slevin, co-Founder/co-CEO, First

Financial Equipment Leasing. “By listening to our customers and understanding the challenges they are facing, we find the right solutions to jointly solve their challenges and ultimately make their lives easier. And this core philosophy will remain a constant at First Financial Equipment Leasing for years to come.”

According to First Financial Equipment Leasing’s COO, John Sandoval, the company’s newly launched website, www.ffequipmentleasing.com, offers an enhanced user experience with a clean, fresh look. “It’s exciting to see how our new name, logo and branding elements give the company an energetic new visual identity with elements of our new parent company, while at the same time, honor the legacy that our founders have built. Our new branding and methodology perfectly align with the support we provide customers at every stage of a leasing transaction, and our team’s commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience.”

About First Financial Equipment Leasing

First Financial Equipment Leasing is an independent provider of equipment leasing solutions for companies acquiring capital equipment and technology. Through its three core divisions – First Financial Healthcare, First Financial Material Handling and Automation, and First Financial Technology – the company assists businesses through every stage of the leasing process to create cost-effective, innovative financial products tailored to their objectives.

Headquartered in Southern California, First Financial Equipment Leasing has multiple regional office locations across the U.S. and Canada. The company is a member of JA Mitsui Leasing, Ltd. (JAML). JAML is a Japanese equipment leasing company providing leasing and financial solutions in Japan and Globally (offices in Asia and North America), with total operating assets of over US $15 billion. For additional information, please visit the company’s website at www.ffequipmentleasing.com.