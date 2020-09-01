enVista and Jesta I.S. to Enable Robust Omnichannel Solution for North America and Asia Markets

INDIANAPOLIS (August XX, 2020) – enVista, a global consulting, technology, automation and managed operations firm, optimizing and unifying both physical and digital commerce, announces its partnership with Jesta I.S., a global leader in integrated ERP and unified commerce software solutions for wholesalers and omnichannel retailers.

In partnering together, the duo expands into the Asia-Pacific market, empowering clients with complete visibility into their retail supply chains, from source to consumption, via leading technologies and implementation and consulting services.

enVista’s Unified Commerce Platform is strategically built from the ground up as microservices architecture in order to rapidly integrate and enable customer-centric, unified commerce in months or weeks, versus years. The platform offers services from order management, store fulfillment and dropship to EDI, point of sale and e-commerce. In conjunction with Jesta’s cloud-based Vision Suite, an ERP platform that optimizes front/back-end and supply chain operations, clients now have a one stop shop for fully integrated, omnichannel agility within their supply chains.

“enVista brings their powerful Unified Commerce Platform as well as 18 years of consulting and implementation experience to the partnership,” said Arvind Gupta, President of Jesta I.S. “Marrying enVista’s products and services with Jesta’s industry-leading Vision Suite platform will give wholesalers and retailers in APAC the opportunity to leverage an expanded and varied stack of integrated, cloud-based solutions to amplify their omnichannel business.”

enVista’s Chief Strategy Officer, Gene Bornac, said, “We’re extremely excited to partner with Jesta to unite its top-rated ERP system with enVista's Unified Commerce Platform, featuring its world class Order Management System, ultimately helping current and future clients to prosper in an ever-changing and challenging market.”

Bornac continued, “The unification of physical and digital commerce has never been more essential for profitability and success, and we look forward to how this partnership will foster such success market-wide for years to come.”

About Jesta:

In business for more than 50 years, Jesta I.S. is a global supplier of integrated software solutions for retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers specializing in branded goods, apparel, footwear, hardlines, furniture and other specialty industries. Jesta’s end-to-end Vision Suite helps simplify the omnichannel journey from product design to direct-to-consumer deliveries. Customers include Designer Brands, Puma, Carter’s, Perry Ellis International, Genesco, Guess, Cole Haan and Harry Rosen. www.jestais.com.

About enVista:

enVista is a leading global software solutions and consulting services firm enabling enterprise commerce TM for the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors and omni-channel retailers. enVista uniquely delivers both physical and digital commerce solutions – optimizing supply chain efficiencies to drive cost savings, and unifying commerce to drive customer engagement and revenue. These comprehensive capabilities, combined with enVista’s market-leading Unified Commerce Platform, and the firm’s ability to consult, implement and operate across supply chain, transportation, IT, enterprise business solutions and omni-channel commerce, allows mid-market and Fortune 100/5000 companies to leverage enVista as a trusted advisor across their enterprises. Consulting and solutions delivery are in our DNA. Let’s have a conversation.TM www.envistacorp.com

