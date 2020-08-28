ORBIS Expands Reusable Packaging Management Services Into Large-Scale Automotive OEM Facility

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — Aug. 27, 2020 — ORBIS® Corporation, an international leader in reusable packaging, recently expanded its services into a facility in Canton, Mississippi, to assist operations at a large-scale automotive OEM. ORBIS RPM, ORBIS’ reusable packaging management services unit, will operate on-site within the automotive plant for its inbound and outbound material logistics. At the facility, ORBIS RPM will be receiving packaging from the assembly plant to sort and redistribute to the OEM’s suppliers for part shipments.



“We are thrilled to have been chosen for this opportunity to provide our RPM services to a valued partner in automotive manufacturing,” said Phil Biga, Senior Product Manager for ORBIS RPM. “ORBIS is pleased to join the Canton business community and further expand our RPM presence.”



Managing and tracking packaging inventory is critical in realizing the compound benefits of reusable packaging assets in assembly manufacturing applications. ORBIS RPM operates multiple industrial service centers, like the facility in Canton, to facilitate the efforts needed to track, retrieve, sort, clean and inventory packaging assets. With enhanced technology, processes and infrastructure, ORBIS RPM collaborates with customers to accelerate the return on their packaging investment and add efficiency to their supply chain.