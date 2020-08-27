IDEC Enhances MicroSmart FC6A Plus CPU with EtherNet/IP

IDEC Corporation, Sunnyvale, CA, August 27, 2020 — IDEC Corporation announces an update to add EtherNet/IP™ communications to the MicroSmart FC6A Plus PLC. This update provides more options for end users, designers, and OEMs to integrate the FC6A Plus with many types of I/O systems and intelligent automation devices.

Expanded Connectivity Options

The FC6A Plus is already expandable to support up to 2,060 I/O, making it ideal for controlling machines or small-scale manufacturing operations. With the addition of industry-standard EtherNet/IP scanner capabilities, the FC6A Plus can now connect with, monitor, and control any I/O, variable speed drive, motor controls, or other intelligent automation device using this popular industrial protocol. In addition, the FC6A Plus can be configured as an EtherNet/IP adapter, allowing it to interact with other peer and supervisory systems, such as PLCs and HMIs.

Easy Upgrade Path

All new FC6A Plus CPUs will ship with the latest firmware and EtherNet/IP connectivity already installed and ready for use. For FC6A Plus CPUs already in service, users can obtain the current WindLDR software (version 8.15.0 or later) for free, and then use it to easily perform the upgrade. This ability to get the latest enhancements at no cost by field upgrading existing units is another benefit of using IDEC PLCs.

More Flexibility

Once a new or upgraded FC6A Plus CPU is deployed, Ethernet port 2 can be configured with the EtherNet/IP protocol. This enhanced connectivity gives users new options for architecting their machine and manufacturing operations. The already flexible FC6A Plus PLC platform can now interact with more industrial automation devices than ever before.

As with all its products, IDEC offers free tech support for the FC6A family of PLCs, with no service or support contract required. For complete specifications or additional information, please contact IDEC Corporation at 800-262-IDEC (4332), or visit us online at http://FC6A.IDEC.com .

About IDEC: IDEC Corporation is a global supplier that has provided innovative and reliable industrial automation and control products since 1945. Covering a broad range of market needs, these feature-rich and value-driven products include PLCs, human machine interfaces (HMIs), safety products and other industrial automation components.

