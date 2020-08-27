GLT LOGISTICS Is Launching a New Sales Agent Program to Bring New Opportunities to Professionals

In response to the current global situation, GLT Logistics is launching a new Sales Agent Program that will assist industry professionals in leveraging an experienced partner to generate income. GLT has created a perfect fit for both professionals in the industry and others looking for new opportunities with a special commission structure that will support community members during uncertain times. This program offers a solid roadmap for long-term business partnership and growth. The overarching premise is that GLT will back up agents on each step of the shipping process including quoting, dispatching, and tracking. By doing this, agents can spend less time on operational tasks and focus their energy on growing their sales and succeeding in today’s business reality.

The Sales Agent Program combines a wide range of benefits and services designed to support agents. These include logistics services, revolutionary technology that enhances operations, a broad carrier network, and the availability of an expert team trained at GLT University. As mentioned above, the program also provides back-office support such as account receivables, collections, claims processing, and credit checks.

GLT offers more than 18 years of experience. The company is primed to help professionals stand out in the logistics market and generate more income with a unique commission plan, especially during these difficult days.

For the first three months, new agents will earn a very competitive commission that is higher than the typical agent pay range. This will allow each agent to concentrate on building their business and developing new relationships.

For more information on either the Sales Agent or Full Agent program, click here to begin a new career path with GLT: GLT Logistics Sales Agent Program