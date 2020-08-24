Trucker Tools Trademarks “Book-It-Now®”

RESTON, VA – AUGUST 24, 2020 – Trucker Tools today announced that it has secured a registered trademark for “Book-It-Now®” as a software application unique to the company’s portfolio of carrier engagement and digital freight management tools.

Book-It-Now® is a feature of the popular Trucker Tools Mobile Driver App, connecting truckers with multiple brokers and simplifying the process of finding and securing truckload shipments which fit the trucker’s criteria. It presents to dispatchers and owner-operators, on their smartphone or tablet, real-time available loads with pricing and enables one-click load acceptance and confirmation. This significantly reduces the time it takes a broker to cover a load, improving productivity, and for the trucker, eliminates wasteful phone calls, emails, and texts, reducing downtime.

In addition to availability as an app on mobile devices, Book-It-Now® also is deployed on the Trucker Tools carrier web-portal, which is used by small fleet operators and brokers.

“Every product in our portfolio supports our brand promise of delivering highly functional, reliable and effective digital freight management software applications and services,” said Prasad Gollapalli, Trucker Tools’ founder and chief executive. “Our ongoing mission is to help brokers work faster and smarter and enable truckers to be as productive as possible with trusted, effective tools that save them time.”

He added that in May 2018 Trucker Tools was first to launch a smartphone-based one-click automated booking app for independent truckload carriers, freight brokers and 3PLs. “This trademark is designed to clarify and strengthen recognition of Book It Now® with the Trucker Tools brand and reinforce our first-mover market advantage,” Gollapalli said. Book It Now® in both hyphenated and non-hyphenated versions are registered trademarks.

Among the major freight brokerage firms that have adopted Trucker Tools Book It Now® are Schneider, Werner Enterprises, Choptank Transport, ARL Logistics, Kingsgate Logistics, Blue Grace Logistics and Ryder System, Inc.

In the eight years since the Trucker Tools mobile app was launched into the truckload market, it has gained the hard-earned trust of thousands of truckload owner-operators and small-fleet dispatchers, Gollapalli noted. “Book It Now®, builds on that foundational brand trust,” he explained. “When carriers look at loads with a Book It Now® rate, they can trust that the load is indeed available, and have confidence that the rate is the best the broker has to offer.”

He contrasts that with a typical engagement on public load boards, where brokers post loads with “phantom” rates simply to see who they can get interested in a load, and then engage in follow up phone calls with truckers to negotiate a final rate.

Trucker Tools provides the Smart Capacity® suite of real-time shipment visibility, trip planning, freight-matching, digital document management and automated booking tools for freight brokers and 3PLs, independent owner-operators, and small-fleet truckload carriers.

All the portfolio’s features are integrated with the Trucker Tools Mobile Driver App, the truckload industry’s most popular smartphone-based digital management resource, which in addition to Book It Now®, has 17 of the most-sought after features and functions drivers want for managing their business while on the road. The app has been downloaded and installed by nearly 950,000 independent owner-operators and is actively used by some 140,000 “micro-carrier” fleets.

Some 90 percent of truckload market carriers are independent owner-operators and small fleets of 10 trucks or less. The multi-functional, GPS-enabled multi-party mobile app is available for both Android- and Apple-powered smartphones and is provided free of charge to independent truckers and small fleets.

