Logistics 2030 – Navigating a Disruptive Decade (Year 2 Report)

To say that 2020 has been a transformative year for distribution center and warehousing operations would be an understatement at best. Shippers and carriers alike are scrambling to sustain supply chains in the face of a global pandemic. This volatility coupled with ongoing changes to logistics networks is reflected in the Logistics 2030 (L-2030) Year 2 study.
The year 2030 is not a long way off. Over the next 10 years, supply chain professionals will encounter many challenges and rapid change. In this, our second year of an annual study leading up to 2030, we've conducted interviews, surveys, and focus groups to assess the strategies, requirements, and tools that will shape supply chains and drive success over the next decade.
With the sponsorship support of JLL and CenterPoint, a team of experts from Auburn University's Center for Supply Chain Innovation, the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP), the National Shippers Strategic Transportation Council (NASSTRAC), and AGiLE Business Media (publisher of DC Velocity & CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly), has undertaken a multi-year study of these future issues. Over the next few years, the L-2030 study will address key elements of the emerging supply chain.
Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing