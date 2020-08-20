PILOT FREIGHT SERVICES RECEIVES QUEST FOR QUALITY AWARD IN TWO CATEGORIES

Pilot Freight Services (Pilot), a worldwide provider of transportation and logistics services backed by ATL Partners and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI), has earned two Quest for Quality Awards by Logistics Management magazine. The annual survey of the magazine’s readership recognized Pilot for excellence as both an Airfreight Forwarder and as a Third-Party Logistics Carrier for Value Added Warehousing and Distribution Solutions.

For over thirty years, the Quest for Quality Award is considered the gold standard for customer satisfaction and performance excellence for carriers, ports, and logistics providers. The awards are the culmination of a six-month research project conducted by Peerless Research Group. Throughout the three-decade-long award program, Pilot has been recognized by industry peers in various categories.

Pilot delivers added value through customized solutions to streamline operations and improve efficiencies across supply chains. By combining effective transport services with strategically located logistics facilities, strong vendor relationships and advanced IT systems, Pilot helps get clients’ freight to market faster. Pilot’s extensive network reaches over 190 countries with 90 locations throughout North America.

“We’re incredibly proud that our industry peers and customers have recognized the dedication, expertise and skill of the Pilot team 29 times,” says Lisa Coyle, chief administrative officer. “Our team efficiently moves freight through Pilot’s extensive domestic network and taps into our international partners to create customer-focused solutions.”

