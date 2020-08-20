SupplyChainBrain Recognizes Fortna as a Great Supply Chain Partner for Eleventh Consecutive Year

READING, PA (August 20, 2020) - Fortna®, The Distribution Experts®, is proud to be named a 2020 Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain for the eleventh consecutive year.

“We wish to thank our Clients for their continued partnership and are proud to be named to this honor once again in 2020,” said Art Kostaras, Chief Revenue Officer of Fortna. “Being named a Great Supply Chain Partner is particularly significant because it validates the increased efficiency, productivity and overall value our clients receive from our transformative distribution strategy, operations design and implementation work.”

“No one can deny the unique challenges that businesses and their customers are facing today,” noted Robert Bowman of SupplyChainBrain. “That’s why agility and adaptability have come to the fore this year, as companies struggle to keep pace with change. And it’s why we’ve given this year’s edition of the 100 Great Supply Chain Partners the additional title “Meeting the Need for Speed.”

The complete listing of the 100 Great Supply Chain Partners appears in the August 2020 issue of SupplyChainBrain magazine and on supplychainbrain.com.

About Fortna

For over 70 years, Fortna has partnered with the world’s top brands to transform their distribution operations into a competitive advantage. Fortna helps clients make and keep bold promises to their customers – fast, accurate and cost-effective fulfillment consistently at every touchpoint, across every channel. Fortna’s expertise spans distribution strategy, distribution center operations, material handling automation, supply chain systems and warehouse execution software systems. We built our firm on a promise – we develop a solid business case for change and hold ourselves accountable for results.

Media Contact: Cheryl Falk, SVP Global Marketing Communications & Business Development

cherylfalk@fortna.com