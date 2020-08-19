Tempo Automation Announces Ryan Benton as New Chief Financial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO – August 19, 2020 – Tempo Automation, the leading software-enabled manufacturer for quick-turn prototyping and low-volume production of printed circuit board assemblies (“PCBA”), today announces that Ryan Benton has joined the management team as its Chief Financial Officer reporting to Tempo Automation’s Chief Executive Officer, Joy Weiss.

Mr. Benton brings nearly 30 years of extensive financial, operational and strategic experience to Tempo Automation. Most recently, Mr. Benton served as CFO and Executive Board Member of Revasum, Inc., a publicly listed semiconductor capital equipment company. After making a private investment in the company, he joined the company as an operating executive in order to lead its initial public offering. Previously, Mr. Benton’s experience also includes a five-year tenure at Exar Corporation (NYSE: EXAR, “Exar”), a semiconductor manufacturer, where he served as CFO, before becoming CEO and Executive Board Member. At Exar, Mr. Benton led several business combination transactions, including multiple acquisitions, and a cross-border business unit divestiture. His tenure at Exar concluded with the successful sale of the company to Maxlinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL). Mr. Benton started his career as an auditor at Arthur Andersen & Company in 1991. Mr. Benton received a B.A. of Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Texas at Austin and he passed the State of Texas Certified Public Accountancy exam.

Mr. Benton also currently serves as an independent board member and chairs the Audit Committees for both Pivotal Systems (ASX: PVS) and Ace Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACEVU).

“Ryan is a well-known and established leader who operates with integrity and a thoughtful perspective, and he has a deep understanding of the unique financial considerations for manufacturing and technology companies. The entire Tempo team welcomes Ryan as our new CFO,” says Joy Weiss, President and CEO of Tempo Automation. “We look forward to his contributions to Tempo’s ongoing mission to reshape PCBA manufacturing for the future.”

Tempo serves customers across the aerospace, medical technology, industrial systems, consumer electronics, and automotive industries to develop and bring their electronics to market with market-defining precision, quality, and speed.

About Tempo Automation

Tempo Automation is the world’s leading electronics manufacturer for prototyping and low-volume production of printed circuit board assemblies. By developing and deploying proprietary factory automation software in its San Francisco-based smart factory, Tempo is changing the way companies in aerospace, medical technology, industrial technology, automotive, and consumer electronics innovate and bring new products to market. Tempo’s industry-leading speed, precision, and start-to-finish transparency enable agile hardware development. Customers are able to plan and execute product development and launch with levels of confidence and certainty not previously possible.

Tempo’s investors include Point72 Ventures, Lux Capital, and Lockheed Martin. The company was founded in 2013.

For more information, please visit: http://www.tempoautomation.com and follow @tempoautomation on Twitter.

