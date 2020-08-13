Western Pacific Storage Solutions promotes new COO from within

Los Angeles, August 12, 2020 – With six years under her belt as Corporate Human Resources Manager and a Board Member, Angie Bosley has been promoted to second-in-command as the new Chief Operating Officer at Western Pacific Storage Solutions (WPSS.com).

The new role recognizes Angie’s thorough knowledge and experience in business administration and operations, her enviable and highly adaptable skill set, and her considerable contributions to the stability and growth of the company.

In a career spanning more than two decades, Angie’s preparation for top leadership prior to Western Pacific includes a series of managerial jobs in a wide array of industries – including agriculture, commercial refrigeration and HVAC, healthcare, and others. Each step along the way, Angie has contributed to peak operational efficiency, profitability and employee morale.

Angie notes, “I am thrilled at the opportunity this promotion represents to bring more of my background experience to the fore, to serve this outstanding manufacturing operation and help continue its upward trajectory.”

Among several career highlights, Angie served as managing partner for an agricultural operation and negotiated annual contracts with a major brand grape juice company for an 80-acre vineyard, helped triple sales for a growing HVACR business, and coordinated preventive maintenance for a base of 11,000 customers.

Angie’s top HR role at Western Pacific has built on these successes by keeping her focused on creating an optimal environment for employee achievement. Along with overseeing employee recruitment, training, coaching and performance management for all three Western Pacific locations (Kentucky, Texas, and California), “through her leadership,” CEO Tom Rogers shares, “WPSS has maintained the right “glue” that helps employees stick around to do their best.”

If the past is precursor, Angie’s new tenure as COO bodes well for Western Pacific. She will report to President and CEO Tom Rogers and continue to serve as Board Member for the company.

Angie is a graduate of Portland State University with a B.A. in Business Management and a minor in Human Resources & Marketing, also holding two professional certifications in HR.

ABOUT WPSS:

Over the past thirty years, Western Pacific Storage Solutions (www.WPSS.com) has been serving the smartest links in the supply chain, emerging as one of the leaders in the Material Handling Industry. The company has experienced steady growth as a trusted supplier of industrial shelving, multi-level systems and work platforms (mezzanines) to some of the world’s largest corporations, serving global supply chain and material handling customers. The company’s national operations in California, Texas, and Kentucky, include manufacturing plants, and three well-stocked distribution centers.

# # # #