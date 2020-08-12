TVH Welcomes Karl Benemann As Assistant General Manager, TVH Parts Mexico

TVH in the America’s (TVH), a leading provider of quality replacement parts and accessories for the material handling and industrial equipment industries is proud to announce that Karl Benemann has joined the TVH family as the Assistant General Manager for TVH Parts Mexico.

In his role as Assistant General Manager, he will be responsible for Sales and Operations for TVH Mexico. He will also oversee Human Resources, Technical Information Services, Claims and Telematics. Karl will continue to grow sales for TVH Mexico, as well as enhance the customer experience. With over 20 years of sales experience and sales consulting under his belt, he will be a strong leader for the company.

"Karl is fully committed to helping customers grow with TVH. He has the knowledge and experience to perform according to the expectations we have for his new role. We are certain that he will continue to make TVH the leading company in our market," commented Antonio Velez, International Sales Manager.

TVH has grown to become one of the most respected names in the material handling and industrial equipment industries. Our commitment to service, knowledge and product availability has made TVH the One-Stop-Shop for our customers. We offer more than 42 million products from 16 locations in the Americas and 72 locations globally.

For more information contact Mary Strickler, Marketing Manager

TVH, 16355 South Lone Elm Road, Olathe, KS 66062, toll free phone 800-255-4109, phone 913-829-1000, fax 913-829-6206, www.tvh.com.