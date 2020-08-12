Dermody Properties Promotes Tyler Scheppmann to Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, recently announced that Tyler Scheppmann has been promoted to the role of Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. In this role, Scheppmann will take on additional leadership responsibilities as he collaborates with Kathleen Briscoe, Partner and Chief Capital Officer, on all aspects of the company’s business in investor relations, fund strategy and capital execution.

“Tyler is an invaluable contributor to our team and continually exemplifies a wealth of industry knowledge,” said Briscoe. “Since joining Dermody Properties last year, he has maintained excellent relationships with our investors and customers while also demonstrating a deep understanding of our investment strategy.”

Prior to joining Dermody Properties in 2019, Scheppmann was Vice President of GLP where he was responsible for fund management across the U.S. industrial platform, including strategy, syndication and communication with 14 global institutional fund partners across three funds totaling $7 billion in equity commitments. He also worked with internal groups to ensure alignment with the strategic targets of each fund.

“I am honored to be a part of such a motivated and collaborative team that is supported by our best-in-class investor partners,” said Scheppmann. “In this new role, I will continue to focus on our current and future investor relationships while remaining committed to driving top results with our team.”

Scheppmann holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the Tippie College of Business at the University of Iowa and is active in various industry groups including PREA, NAREIM, ULI, NAREIT and NAIOP.