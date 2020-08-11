Dermody Properties Breaks Ground on 4.69 Acres in Sonoma County for LogistiCenter℠ at Rohnert Park

Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, has acquired land for a new Class-A warehouse in northern California. The project, LogistiCenterSM at Rohnert Park, is available for pre-leasing. Construction is underway and delivery is expected in the first quarter of 2021.



LogistiCenterSM at Rohnert Park is located at 201 Business Park Dr., providing direct access to and site visibility from Highway 101. It is less than 30 miles from San Rafael.

The 69,431-square-foot building will feature a 24- to 26-foot clear height, 50’ x 58’ column spacing, nine dock-high loading doors (with potential for two additional), four grade-level doors, ample yard space and an ESFR fire protection system.

“This project will be a state-of-the-art logistics facility in the heart of the North Bay of San Francisco,” said George Condon, West Region Partner for Dermody Properties. “It also offers customers the unique opportunity to lease new construction in this area.”

Trevor Buck of Cushman & Wakefield presented the development opportunity to Dermody Properties. Trevor Buck, Steven Leonard and Brian Foster of Cushman & Wakefield are the leasing agents for the property.

“We are pleased to offer a logistics solution such as this one in Sonoma County,” said Timothy Walsh, Partner and Chief Investment Officer for Dermody Properties. “The location of LogistiCenterSM at Rohnert Park and its proximity to distribution hubs make this property a key asset in our development strategy.”

LogistiCenterSM, a nationally trademarked brand owned and developed by Dermody Properties, represents the company’s business philosophy of developing Class-A distribution and logistics facilities that meet the supply-chain requirements of the most innovative companies.