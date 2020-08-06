DSI’s Contactless Solutions Help Supply Chains Keep Employees Safe & Productive

DSI, a leading provider of cloud-based inventory management solutions, announced today its touchless applications empower supply chain organizations to optimize inventory processes while helping to keep workers productive and safe by reducing person-to-person contact during COVID-19.



DSI’s contact-free Proof of Delivery mobile application features GPS and photo capture, and remote approvals. These features reduce the need for paper-based processes while providing real-time, end-to-end inventory traceability and accurate delivery information. With on- and offline capabilities, Proof of Delivery has an easy-to-use interface and provides quick access to key information making user adoption fast and easy, with less time spent in training.

Another example of DSI contactless offerings is driver check-in/check-out and electronic documents like bills of lading. Digitizing this traditionally paper-based bills of lading process eliminates the need to transfer paper documents from person to person — a safety benefit for essential personnel, such as warehouse workers and truck drivers. It allows back-office personnel to receive real-time updates while working remotely, while drivers and recipients can practice social distancing at the point of delivery. This digital platform provides increased safety, productivity, and visibility to every employee involved in getting a product from the warehouse to the store shelf.

“Inventory management is about tracking and protecting high-value assets,” said Mark Goode, President & CEO, DSI. “Our team is proud to offer touchless solutions that protect our most valuable assets — our employees — especially in times of crisis like we’re experiencing today.”

DSI provides inventory management solutions to thousands of customers throughout the world in industries such as manufacturing and distribution, construction and engineering, energy, oil and gas, and food and beverage, to name a few. Our robust and flexible solutions provide supply chains with complete end-to-end visibility while increasing productivity, compliance, inventory optimization, and revenue generation.