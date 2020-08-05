Tactical Air Support trust Ramco Aviation Suite

Ramco’s full suite Aviation Software with Supply Chain Management, and usability enablers such as Hubs, Dashboards, Workflows, Alerts, Notifications and Actions will enable Tactical Air Support to automate supply chain activities that were previously manually managed, doing away with paper updates while permitting retrieval of real-time information on a unified dashboard. Ramco’s Anywhere Apps on mobile – Warehouse Anywhere, Tool Anywhere, and Approve Anywhere, will also ensure real-time data visibility and monitoring, on the go.

Ramco Aviation suite’s compliance with International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) will ensure all the defense regulations are met thus resulting in significant cost savings.

RC Thompson, CEO, Tactical Air Support Inc., said, “As our business continued to grow, manual, paper based systems were weighing heavily on our efficiency. We evaluated multiple vendors and found Ramco to be the best fit for our needs. Ramco’s defense domain knowledge coupled with experience in implementing solutions for defense adversary air operators is a key reason why we chose them as our digital transformation partner. In addition, we were highly impressed with their advanced technology tools and ability to ensure defense / ITAR compliance which sealed the deal in their favour.”

Virender Aggarwal, CEO, Ramco Systems, said, “Our association with Tactical Air Support underscores our track record of successfully implementing highly specialized software solutions for the Defense segment. With this win, 3 out of 4 U.S headquartered adversary air operators now trust Ramco. By leveraging latest technological stacks, we at Ramco have been offering innovative solutions to our clients, and utmost support to ensure a seamless digital transformation. We are confident that this win will help us mutually strengthen our footprint in the Defense segment.”