JEROME LORRAIN JOINS PILOT’S BOARD AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

GLEN MILLS, PA – July 29, 2020 – Pilot Freight Services (Pilot), a worldwide provider of transportation and logistics services backed by ATL Partners and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI), today announced that Jerome Lorrain has joined the company’s board of directors as Non-Executive Chairman. Mr. Lorrain has over 20 years of supply chain, logistics and transportation industry experience in the U.S., Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia. Mr. Lorrain will replace Don DeFosset in his role as Non-Executive Chairman. Mr. DeFosset will remain a member of the board of directors.

CEO Gordon Branov said “We are pleased to have Jerome join our board and believe he brings valuable insights from his global experience and vast network in our industry that will benefit Pilot as we continue to expand and execute on our mission of providing an unparalleled customer experience and achieving operational excellence.”

Mr. Lorrain said, “Pilot is highly regarded as a leading provider of transportation and logistics services with a track record of best-in-class customer experience and unique capabilities for high value freight and business-to-consumer home delivery. I look forward to helping the Pilot team achieve further growth while staying true to what makes Pilot great.”

Mr. Lorrain has a decades-long career serving a variety of senior roles in the logistics and transportation industry. He most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of North America for CEVA Logistics where he led a $2.5 billion revenue business and directed a staff of more than 13,000 professionals. Previously, Mr. Lorrain served as Chief Operating Officer of Freight Management for CEVA Logistics, where he oversaw air, ocean and ground freight activities worldwide. Before joining CEVA Logistics, Mr. Lorrain served as Chief Executive Officer of Wallenborn Transports, a European transportation company headquartered in Luxembourg, from 2009 to 2014. At Wallenborn, he led a strategic transformation of the company building multinational operations across 11 countries and more than tripling revenues under his leadership. Prior to Wallenborn, he worked at Kuehne + Nagel for nearly a decade serving a variety of roles worldwide, including: Manager of Contract Logistics in Luxembourg from 2000 to 2005, General Manager of Contract Logistics in India from 2005 to 2007 where he built the operation from scratch into a well-established and profitable pan-Indian network and Managing Director of Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar from 2007 to 2009 where he led a portion of Kuehne + Nagel’s Southeast Asia business. Mr. Lorrain earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics, Chemistry and Biology from Lycee Fabert – Metz as well as a Technician Degree in Logistics and Transportation from University of Paris – Créteil and a Master’s Degree in Logistics from Ecole Superieure Internationale de Logistique – Metz.

ABOUT PILOT FREIGHT SERVICES

Pilot Freight Services, Inc. is an award-winning full-service transportation and logistics provider with 90 locations throughout North America. Pilot also has several locations in Western Europe and a presence in the Asia-Pacific marketplace. The company’s freight forwarding services encompass every mode of transportation, including air, ground and ocean, serving all corners of the globe. Pilot’s full mile and final mile home delivery solutions for heavy and hard to handle goods include value-added service offerings such as white glove, assembly and installation. Pilot’s logistics programs offer a complete line of expedited and time-definite services, international shipping solutions, product warehousing and inventory management. In addition, Pilot’s online shipment navigator, CoPilot, makes online shipping fast, convenient and secure. In 2018, Pilot adopted Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation as their national philanthropy partner raising funds company-wide for treatments and cures for children battling cancer. Learn more about Pilot Freight Services at www.PilotDelivers.com.

ABOUT ATL PARTNERS

Founded in 2014, ATL Partners is a premier sector-focused private equity firm that invests in aerospace, transportation and logistics companies. ATL brings deep sector expertise to its investment approach with nine investment professionals and seven Executive Board members who have decades of combined operating experience in each of ATL’s core sectors. For more information about ATL Partners, visit www.atlpartners.com.



ABOUT BCI

With C$171.3 billion of managed assets as of March 31, 2020, British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI) is a leading provider of investment management services to British Columbia’s public sector and one of Canada’s largest asset managers. BCI generates investment returns that help their institutional clients build a financially secure future. With a global outlook, BCI seeks investment opportunities that convert savings into productive capital that meet their clients’ risk/return requirements over time. BCI invests across a range of asset classes: fixed income; mortgages; public and private equity; real estate; infrastructure; and renewable resources. BCI’s private equity program, valued at C$17.9 billion, is focused on direct investments in industrials, technology, consumer/retail, healthcare, as well as financial and business services. For more information about BCI, please visit www.bci.ca.