Honeywell Unveils New Disinfectant-Ready Scanners, Printers and Mobile Computers

Honeywell today announced several of its mobile computers, barcode scanners and printers will soon be available with disinfectant-ready housings. These new offerings support highly mobile workers in the warehousing, retail, transportation, logistics and field services industries be productive while enhancing safety in the workplace.

Disinfectant-ready housings support more frequent cleaning to help limit the spread of germs and bacteria in the workplace. These unique housings can be cleaned with common cleaning products and won’t affect the strength and performance of the device. Harsh cleaning solutions can degrade standard plastic housings, causing vital workplace assets to become discolored and parts to become brittle and break.

“Businesses need options to keep their mobile workers safe during these times of heightened awareness,” said Kevin Dehoff, president of Honeywell’s Productivity Products business. “Our disinfectant-ready housings have been proven to be durable in the healthcare industry, and our expansion to other industry verticals can promote a healthier work environment for employees and customers.”

New devices with disinfectant-ready housings include:

* Xenon XP and Voyager XP scanners, designed for retail point of sale and can capture the most difficult to read or damaged barcodes

* CK65 mobile computer, ideal for workers across the logistics and manufacturing sector to help in receiving, put-away, cross docking, shipping, inventory management and more

* CT40 XP mobile computer, an all-in-one solution for retail associates and other mobile workers to accomplish tasks such as inventory management, customer service and last-mile delivery

* CT60 XP mobile computer, designed for highly mobile, frontline workers and managers who have scan intensive workflows and need secure mobile data collection and processing

* ScanPal EDA51 mobile computer, designed for small-and medium-sized businesses to increase productivity in retail, direct store delivery, pickup and delivery and field service applications

* RP2 mobile printer, an ultra-rugged and reliable mobile receipt printer for route accounting, direct store delivery, citation printing, car rental return receipts and more

Honeywell was the first company in the barcode industry to introduce disinfectant-ready housings to help with cleaning protocols, as these housings have been used in the healthcare industry for more than a decade. More than 30 cleaning solutions are supported today, and Honeywell will continue to add cleaning solutions in the future.

The mobile computers are validated by Android Enterprise Recommended, a Google-led initiative that helps businesses confidently select, deploy, and manage Android devices and services best suited to their enterprise needs.

These mobile devices can be connected to Honeywell Operational Intelligence, and new software features from the asset management platform can help employees and managers with real-time data to better respond to critical factors for businesses re-opening under modified conditions due to rapidly evolving health and safety guidelines.

New health crisis features include:

* Social Distancing Proximity Detection allows organizations to prioritize and monitor social distancing practices. The feature monitors the proximity between Honeywell devices and logs alerts, allowing frontline workers to promote social distancing and adherence to safety guidelines.

* Check Out/In and Device Cleaning Management establishes processes to check out and in devices during a worker's shift, giving employers device tracing data and alerting workers on when to clean workplace assets. The feature can also send alerts to clean other assets and areas of the worksite.

* Remote Control and Remote Wipe give IT administrators the availability to quickly take control of a device in any location to investigate and fix issues remotely and digitally wipe devices to original factory settings, allowing IT professionals to maintain social distances.

* Customer Counter device users shared, real-time data to employees at multiple entrances of a store to remain in-sync and count as customers enter and exit.

The Honeywell Operational Intelligence features combined with an expanded disinfectant-ready housings device portfolio can help businesses lay the groundwork to create a healthier workplace.

The expansion of mobile computers using disinfectant-ready housings are a part of a comprehensive effort to quickly develop solutions that are helping important sectors of the global economy recover.