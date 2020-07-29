Waypoint Robotics & AHS Announce Integrator Partnership

NASHUA, NH & CINCINNATI, OH, July 29th, 2020 - Waypoint Robotics and AHS (Advanced Handling Systems) LLC, announce a new systems integrator partnership. As a select Waypoint Certified Systems Integrator, AHS will be able to offer Waypoint’s full fleet of industrial-strength, omnidirectional AMRs to its valued customer base as part of a fully integrated automated material handling solution.

AHS combines the power of creative design with a strategic selection of equipment manufacturers to create best-in-class fulfillment and distribution solutions for a wide variety of industries and clients. Waypoint Robotics develops and manufactures fully autonomous mobile robot platforms that are easy to use, industrial-strength, and designed to be set up and used by the workforce that is on the job today.



Adding Waypoint’s industrial- strength, omnidirectional AMRs with superior mapping and navigation capabilities to their line means AHS can offer leading AMR technology that seamlessly integrates into the world-class systems they create for customers. Waypoint AMRs enable workers to delegate dull or arduous work to the robots so they can spend more time doing the interesting and valuable aspects of their job for which they are uniquely qualified.

“Waypoint is a domestic robotics company with the highest integrity, innovation, and quality we have found to date. Waypoint’s technology allows us to provide scalable and stable solutions backed by tremendous character and customer service,” says Dave Tavel, EVP of AHS

“AHS is a world-class systems integrator with an exceptional team and we are excited to partner with them. We think our AMRs will be a great addition to their line of innovative offerings and look forward to a longstanding, fruitful partnership,” says Jason Walker, CEO & Co-Founder of Waypoint Robotics.

Waypoint AMRs & accessories will be available for purchase immediately through AHS. For in-person or remote demos, AHS will have Waypoint AMRs on-site at their Innovation Lab in Cincinnati, OH.



About Waypoint Robotics:

Waypoint Robotics, located in Nashua, NH, develops and manufactures fully autonomous mobile robots that are easy to use, industrial-strength, and designed to be set up and used by the workforce that is on the job today. Vector™, MAV3K™ and supporting Waypoint products can be put to work immediately; adding to workers’ capabilities, increasing their efficiency, and strengthening their companies. This level of autonomy gives the workforce the ability to delegate dull, dangerous, and/or dirty tasks to the robot so they can spend more time doing the interesting, engaging, and valuable aspects of their job for which they are uniquely qualified.

For more information visit www.waypointrobotics.com or email Patty Katsaros (media@waypointrobotics.com)

About AHS, LLC

AHS is a full-service provider of integrated fulfillment and distribution solutions within the supply chain. For more than 40 years, AHS has been combining the power of creative design with a strategic selection of equipment manufacturers to create best-in-class fulfillment and distribution solutions for a wide variety of industries and clients. AHS is uniquely equipped with its proven 6 step DesignBuild process to understand our customer's "Current State". This understanding allows AHS to provide solutions that streamline and improve employee productivity, order cycle times, and order accuracy supporting the "Future State". AHS continues to focus on accommodating the ongoing interest and deployment of high-end automation, goods-to-person, and AMRs along with traditional fulfillment solutions for its customers.