How to extend the service life of sand making machine？

The sand making machine adopts advanced technology at home and abroad, and runs smoothly in production process. The optimum impact angle design in the crushing chamber can reduce the friction between the material and the wear-resistant parts, and effectively prolong the service life of the sand making machine. The unique lubrication system design improves the lubrication performance of the equipment and improves the service life of the equipment. The high performance non-contact labyrinth seal has no wear and tear and improves the reliability of dust blocking.

Interparticle comminution and hydrostatic principle of the sand making machine, a non-contact labyrinth cavity structure is reasonable, the maximum reduces equipment wear, reduce operating costs; in addition, all the parts are hard to wear, the maintenance cost is reduced to a minimum, general life can be increased by more than 30%. Sand making machine is used between the high-speed operation of the material by mutual friction and grinding and crushing material, not only can play the role of ore crushing, but also through the shaping of the stones, commonly used in the manufacture of artificial sand.

Strict safety guarantee device, guarantee equipment and personal safety. The inner circulation of the vortex cavity is self circulation with little dust and little noise. It is made of high quality wear resistant material. The lining of the material in the crushing chamber can reduce the wear and tear of the machine body, and it is durable. A series of high impact crusher is the use of stone crushing technology to minimize the demand for wear parts, low maintenance and maintenance requirements, low operation and wear costs.

Main points of maintenance and repair of sand making machine

The aggregate size of the sand and gravel aggregate is small, the grain size is uniform and the production capacity is large. The operation performance of the sand making machine is stable and reliable, the process is simple, the structure is simple, reasonable and compact, and the parts are easy to be replaced and maintained. Easy maintenance, easy to move. Three grade crushing to two grade crushing, the production capacity is big, the hammer head has long service life, environmental protection and energy saving.

Maintenance and maintenance for sand making machine equipment is very important, we from the following aspects of the sand making machine equipment maintenance and maintenance:

1. regular shutdown open door window observing impact type sand making machine internal wear, the wear degree of center feeding tube and cone cap, impeller, flow channel lining board, circular plate, wear-resisting block wear, should be promptly replaced or repaired, replaced wear-resisting block should be replaced, to ensure the same weight wear block.

2. sand making machine drive belt tension force size should be adjusted properly to ensure the triangular adhesive force uniform, dual motor drive, both sides should be grouping matching triangle tape, the length of each group as consistent as possible, to ensure the sand making equipment energy efficient;

3. sand making machine at work 400 hours should be adding grease to work 2000 hours to open the spindle assembly bearing cleaning, if work 7200 hours after it must be replaced with new bearings.

4. in the process of work, because the sand making machine belongs to the high-speed operation of the equipment, should pay special attention to safety. The staff should be far away from the equipment, and if it is necessary to repair the machine, the power must be cut off before operation.

5. The lubrication of the sand making machine is dry oil lubrication, the amount of adding is 1/2 to 2/3 of the bearing cavity, and each working class is added with proper grease.