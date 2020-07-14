Seeq Recognized as a Finalist for Energy 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year

SEATTLE, WA, USA – July 14, 2020 – Seeq Corporation, a leader in manufacturing and industrial internet of things (IIoT) advanced analytics software, today announced it has been named a finalist for the Energy 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“We are very pleased to be awarded this distinction in recognition of our work with Microsoft in serving the digital transformation needs of energy customers,” says Megan Buntain, Director of Cloud Partnerships at Seeq. “Our success is a credit to our team’s investments in integration with Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, and other Microsoft cloud offerings.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in several categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,300 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Seeq was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Energy.

The Energy Partner of the Year Award recognizes a partner organization that excels at

providing innovative and unique services or solutions based on Microsoft technologies to energy companies—which include oil & gas, power & utilities, mining and renewables—demonstrating thought leadership in their industry.

“It is an honor to recognize the winner and finalists of the 2020 Energy Microsoft Partner of the Year Award,” said Darryl Willis, Vice President, Energy, Microsoft. “These partners go above and beyond, delivering timely solutions that solve the complex challenges that energy businesses around the world face—from communicating and collaborating virtually to helping customers realize their full potential with Azure cloud services, and beyond. I am proud to honor and congratulate the Energy Award winner and finalists.”

About Seeq Corporation

Founded in 2013, Seeq enables manufacturing organizations to rapidly find and share data insights. Oil & gas, pharmaceutical, specialty chemical, utility, renewable energy and numerous other vertical industries rely on Seeq to improve production outcomes, including yield, margins, quality, and safety. Headquartered in Seattle, Seeq is a privately held virtual company with employees and partners in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and South America.

