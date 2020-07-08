Varcode Appoints Dan Bogar Chief Revenue Officer

CHICAGO – July 8, 2020 – Varcode™, maker of patented digital, time- and temperature-sensitive supply chain solutions, today announced it has appointed Dan Bogar as chief revenue officer. An enterprise sales veteran, he brings more than 20 years of experience driving growth for SaaS-based startups as well as established technology and manufacturing companies.

In the newly created position, Mr. Bogar, 57, will oversee Varcode’s North American sales organization as the company continues to expand in all sectors of the cold chain industry.

“Dan is an unshakable, solid communicator who deeply understands the complexities of enterprise selling,” said Varcode CEO Joseph Battoe. “He is equally comfortable closing complex sales as he is leading and mentoring a world class sales organization. He sees vast opportunities for Varcode and yet maintains steadfast focus on closing our many near term opportunities.”

Mr. Bogar comes to Varcode from Nearmap, where he served as vice president of strategic sales for the company’s cloud-based technologies for engineering, insurance, utility, manufacturing, and other industries. He previously held executive positions in enterprise sales for other leading technology and manufacturing companies, including RainKing Solutions, Global Traffic Technologies LLC, Pitney Bowes Business Insight, Aprimo, and Callidus Software.

“Dan’s sales leadership expertise will help us more effectively empower our clients in the food safety and pharmaceutical industries to verify product safety, while ensuring compliance, increasing product sustainability and reducing costly waste,” added Gian Fulgoni, Varcode’s executive chairman.

Varcode’s solution relies on digital “smart barcode” tags that dynamically change based on customized time and temperature parameters. The labels use a combination of precisely tuned chemicals and a uniquely printed layer to capture temperature variances when and where they occur and create a permanent, irreversible digital record accessed by Varcode’s proprietary smartphone app. Varcode’s digital records are cloud based and accessible from the point of processing through customer delivery.

Varcode ensures compliance with all food safety best practices, including the recently published CDC consumer guidelines for receiving home delivered goods, as well as

HACCP plans, FDA and USDA guidelines, and FSMA (including HARPC required record keeping).

Varcode technology holds more than two dozen patents. It was developed in Israel by Yaron Nemet, co-founder and inventor of the Digital Time Temperature Indicator (dTTiS). Nemet was the next-generation solution leader for Wiztec Solutions (Nasdaq: WIZTF), an international IT business solutions provider.

A native of Chicago, Mr. Bogar was graduated from Valparaiso University with a Bachelor of Science degree in business management and marketing.



About Varcode™

The name Varcode is short for variable barcode. Varcode is the developer of patented technology to enable scannable barcodes to dynamically change based on prescribed time and temperature threshold conditions. These smart barcode tags can be scanned via any fixed or handheld scanner, smartphone, or tablet to capture location and time sensitive temperature data which are then uploaded to Varcode’s cloud-based, blockchain-enabled management system. The system provides real-time alerts via SMS and email to stakeholders as well as providing comprehensive track and trace provenance for temperature sensitive products such as perishable food for safety, compliance and sustainability purposes. For additional information visit: www.Varcode.com.

