Shippeo appoints Philippe Van Hove as Chief Revenue Officer

PARIS, France – October 11, 2022 – Shippeo, a global leader in real-time multimodal transportation visibility, has announced the appointment of Philippe Van Hove as Chief Revenue Officer to scale Shippeo’s worldwide operations.

As a senior executive and SaaS veteran, Philippe Van Hove will support Shippeo’s ongoing period of hyper-growth to reach ambitious goals set by the Board. He will oversee the global expansion of Shippeo in Europe, the US and the APAC region.

Philippe brings 25 years of experience in scaling fast-growing, international SaaS organizations, managing multi-country sales operations, marketing, lead generation, human resources, and finance. He started his career at PTC and later held various senior European positions in software companies such as Bladelogic, BMC Software, Workday, Zuora and, more recently, Lacework.

Lucien Besse, Shippeo’s Chief Operating Officer and co-founder, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Philippe to the Shippeo team. As Chief Revenue Officer, he will have responsibility for Shippeo’s global pan-European sales operations, playing a key role in the company’s development and continued success. His in-depth knowledge and experience within the SaaS market are invaluable, and he will no doubt be a great asset within our leadership team.”

With over 150 enterprise-level customers, including global brands like Coca-Cola HBC, Faurecia, Renault, AkzoNobel, and Total, Shippeo offers a best-in-market ETA prediction in terms of accuracy and reliability, as well as a highly granular degree of multimodal tracking, right down to handling unit and goods levels across all transport modes, including ocean, road, rail, and air. Shippeo's ambition is to be the leading supply chain operating system, enabling fully automated and sustainable supply chains across the world. Having launched in the North American market earlier this year, Shippeo’s expansion is maintaining momentum through a recently announced partnership with E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network.

About Shippeo (https://www.shippeo.com)

Shippeo is a global leader in real-time multimodal transportation visibility, helping major shippers and logistics service providers operate more collaborative, automated, sustainable, profitable, and customer-centric supply chains. This is made possible with highly accurate, real-time operational visibility and perfect workflow orchestration. Their Multimodal Visibility Network integrates with more than 875 TMS, telematics and ELD systems, enabling Shippeo’s platform to provide instant access to real-time shipment tracking across all transport modes, in a single portal, through an intuitive user experience. A proprietary and industry-leading machine learning algorithm offers unmatched ETA accuracy, allowing supply chain companies to quickly anticipate problems, proactively alert customers, efficiently manage exceptions with collaborative workflows, and accurately measure CO2 and GHG emissions from supply chain transport. Hundreds of customers, including global brands like Coca-Cola HBC, Carrefour, Renault Group, Schneider Electric, Total, Faurecia, Saint-Gobain and EckesGranini, trust Shippeo to track more than 28 million shipments per year across 75 countries. For more information, visit www.shippeo.com