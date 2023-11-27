Trax Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer Bill Strogis

Trax Technologies (Trax), the global leader in Transportation Spend Management (TSM) solutions, today announced the appointment of Bill Strogis as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With an impressive track record spanning three decades in Enterprise Software Sales, Strogis brings a wealth of experience and expertise to spearhead the company's ambitious growth strategy.

“Bill’s expertise will be invaluable in acquiring new customers, driving substantial revenue growth, and igniting the Trax go-to-market machine,” said Blake Tablak, CEO, Trax. “With his demonstrated track record of success, we know Bill will excel in moving Trax forward.”

Strogis will manage revenue operations, marketing, sales, and customer success, all aimed at accelerating revenue and company growth.

“I am committed to helping Trax take existing customers - many of whom came to us via mergers and acquisitions, and who are currently utilizing multiple legacy platforms - as well as our newly acquired customers, and empowering them all to utilize our best-in-class platform,” said Strogis. “By equipping our customers with future-looking solutions, including Freight Audit and Payment, carbon emissions management, and reporting tools, Trax has a unique opportunity to acquire new customers and considerably increase revenue in a relatively short period of time.”

As a multi-time CRO at hyper growth companies like Aware and Hyperscience, as well as in go-to-market advisory roles for early stage start-ups while CRO In Residence at Victorem Partners, Strogis’ experience includes attracting world-class talent, developing go-to-market teams, focusing heavily on sales enablement, and establishing the foundation for sustainable growth and future financial success.

MEDIA CONTACT

Leah R. H. Robinson, APR

LeadCoverage

leah@leadcoverage.com