RK Logistics Expands Role with SOUNDBOKS, Adds Product Testing, Quality Control to Order Fulfillment

FREMONT, CA – JULY 8, 2020 – RK Logistics Group, a leading Silicon Valley provider of warehousing, eCommerce fulfillment and supply chain management services, announced it has launched expanded services for the U.S. operations of SOUNDBOKS, the Danish manufacturer of concert-quality, Bluetooth-enabled high-end portable speakers.

Copenhagen, Denmark-based SOUNDBOKS has been selling its battery-powered, Bluetooth-enabled portable speaker products in Europe and the U.S. for several years. As its business in the U.S. expanded, last summer it selected RK Logistics to be its exclusive third-party logistics partner for warehousing, eCommerce order fulfillment and transportation management, handling SOUNDBOKS’ full line of speakers and accessory products for U.S. customers.

SOUNDBOKS has since tapped RK for a larger role providing value-added product testing and configuration, quality assurance control, repairs and returns management. Program design, staffing and training has been completed and the additional services are now in operation.

“We wanted a high-quality logistics provider that understood our product and its unique needs, could be flexible and responsive, and adapt quickly as we grew,” noted Christoffer Nyvold, SOUNDBOKS chief operating officer. “RK has delivered on all those commitments.”

He added: “They also stepped up to invest and help us address our growing needs for product configuration, customization and warranty support. So, it was an easy decision to go with RK for these new services, all of which help our customers have a great product experience.”

“SOUNDBOKS is one of the most innovative and fastest-growing companies in the high-fidelity, portable speaker market,” noted Rock Magnan, president of RK Logistics Group. “We’re very proud to have earned their trust and we are excited to be supporting their growth and customer success strategies with these additional services and responsibilities.”

SOUNDBOKS’ Mr. Nyvold noted that in their due diligence process, they found many 3PLs who were good at basic warehousing and distribution but struggled with eCommerce. “RK was rare in that it was good in both areas, had relevant experience, was nimble and had a working eCommerce technology solution,” he said. “Logistics was something we did not want to do on our own.”

Today, RK serves as SOUNDBOKS turnkey supply chain management and eCommerce fulfillment provider in the U.S. As customers place orders on the Soundboks website or through Amazon, those flow into RK’s integrated, eCommerce order management system. From there, RK teams pick, pack and fulfill the orders from RK’s secure facility, and then arrange shipping for next- or second-day delivery. Customers have full online tracking capability for their orders as well. SOUNDBOKS managers also receive real-time inventory reporting and timely visibility into orders fulfilled and product on hand.

SOUNDBOKS’ unique speakers continue to gain traction in the U.S. market as a superior solution for delivering high-quality sound in any environment, noted Mr. Nyvold. “They’re a durable, lightweight (33 lbs.), 18”-wide x 25”-high portable speaker, encased in a plywood cabinet with high-quality components – and a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 40 hours,” he explained. “It’s also Bluetooth-enabled and linkable, so users can connect multiple SOUNDBOKS speakers together to create concert-like sound, anywhere.”

“We wanted to create a portable solution with great sound that didn’t need plugged-in power, and anyone – from professional musicians to everyday music fans – could easily use and enjoy,” he added. “We believe we are more than just a product, we’re a lifestyle for people who want to break down barriers and create communities through sharing great music.”

RK Logistics is an industry leader in designing and deploying reliable eCommerce fulfillment, warehousing, and optimized transportation solutions. In addition, RK also operates the South Bay’s only certified, general purpose Foreign Trade Zone, which allows Silicon Valley manufacturing and importing companies to benefit from various trade policies and practices that can reduce administrative regulatory costs and associated tariffs and duties for imported goods, while protecting the integrity of high-value products in a secured environment and improving supply chain velocity.

For more information about RK Logistics, and how the company’s nimble, flexible approach to services and solutions can support more efficient and responsive warehousing and eCommerce fulfillment operations, contact us at sales@rklogisticsgroup.com

For more information about SOUNDBOKS, visit their website at https://www.soundboks.com/

ABOUT RK LOGISTICS GROUP -- RK Logistics is a premier 3PL provider of full-spectrum, customized supply chain services for the world's most demanding customers. RK's manufacturing support, warehousing, order fulfillment and transportation services feature lean practices, ISO-9001 and CA Board of Pharmacy 3PL Certifications, which is unique to a family-owned business. RK Logistics is also a certified minority business enterprise. For more information, go to www.rklogisticsgroup.com

