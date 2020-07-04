Model your warehouse layout in 3D easily

The current practice to present warehouse layouts to customers is to use CAD drawings. These technical drawings are in two dimensions and difficult to understand by the layman. Another commonly used software is Visio. However, the drawings are not appealing as well.

To improve the visualization aspect, you can explore warehousing simulation software. These software provide both simulation and 3D modeling capabilities. However, the prices of these software are high with steep learning curves. Modeling an entire warehouse layout takes an extended period of time.

WarehouseBlueprint has created a software that sits within the overlapping realms of 2D software and 3D simulation software. We provide you with the capability to model 3D warehouse layouts quickly with intuitive functions, at a fraction of the cost.

It is simple to use, quickly to model, and at a relatively affordable price.

WarehouseBlueprint has created 2 plugin extensions, which work within Sketchup. Sketchup is one of the most commonly used software by architects to model buildings and interior designers to model houses and offices.

The first plugin extension consists of various common storage mediums such as pallet racking and shelving. With these, and a generic warehouse building, you are able to generate a 3D model quickly. You are effectively cutting down the time to model 3D layouts. Imagine presenting in 3D instead of 2D to the customers. The value of leaving a good impression to the clients during presentations is priceless.

The second plugin extension allows operations to improve the operations better. By creating a heatmap of the warehouse, the software provides a visual impact to the operations staffs. It shows where the high runners and the slow moving items are stored. To be efficient, each group should be placed in strategic locations to increase the picking efficiency of the pickers during outbound operations.

Users ranging from storage medium vendors, to consultants and 3PL, and engineers have use the software to create 3D models for both existing sites as well as potential new layouts.They are satisfied with the results and especially impressed with the time it took to model the warehouse layout.