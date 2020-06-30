Consumers still demand fast delivery, despite pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to intensify e-commerce trends, as consumers increase their online purchases and continue to demand quick delivery times, according to a study of U.S. and UK consumers, released earlier this month.

The study from Arlington Research and e-commerce and order fulfillment firm PFSweb asked consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom about their online buying habits in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Researchers found that purchasing is ramping up in both regions, but that many buyers are not relaxing their pre-pandemic standard for fast shipping. More than 70% of consumers in both countries said they expect to receive online orders within a week, compared with 83% of U.S. consumers and 90% of UK consumers who held such standards before the pandemic. The study found that millennials are the most demanding age group, with 24% in the U.S. and 19% in the UK expecting delivery in 24 hours or less (compared with 26% and 21%, respectively, before the pandemic).

“These studies magnify the impact of the pandemic on retail, and reinforce the higher global order fulfillment volume we are experiencing,” Zach Thomann, executive vice president and PFS general manager, said in a statement announcing the findings.“While there are some notable differences in how consumers in the two regions are responding, e-commerce is the clear way forward. Retailers should pursue alternative commerce solutions to provide a customer experience that meets expectations.”

Other study findings include:

63% of U.S. consumers have bought goods online that they had not considered buying online before the pandemic, vs. 39% of UK consumers.

55% of consumers in the U.S. and 53% in the UK have bought more products online during the pandemic.

The UK study was conducted in March and April 2020 and the U.S. study was conducted in April and May 2020. Both studies surveyed 2,000 adults, ages 18+, in the respective regions.

