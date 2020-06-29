enVista Enhances Business Intelligence Solution for Maximum Transportation Cost Containment

INDIANAPOLIS -- June 23, 2020 — enVista, a leading global software solutions and consulting services firm optimizing and unifying physical and digital commerce, announces that it has enhanced its business intelligence (BI) platform, a market-leading solution for transportation visibility. The enhancements provide a suite of ‘day one dashboards’, pre-loaded to arm clients with immediate and improved insights. With more than 100 visualizations, shippers receive comprehensive transportation visibility and optimization tools to manage their global transportation operations and spend.

enVista Chief Revenue Officer John Stitz, said, “Many organizations suffer from being data-rich, yet information-poor. enVista’s new dashboards solve for this imbalance by allowing clients to filter, drill and interact with data to drive accurate decision-making. Now more than ever, transportation operations, finance and executive leaders must be making knowledgeable and data-driven decisions that move the needle and reduce transportation spend.”

enVista’s BI platform is unique in its ability to serve as a single, comprehensive global transportation spend management solution. The platform provides rich visualization of transportation spend data and insight into and evaluation of cost-drivers and network optimization opportunities in order to drive out waste, enhance sustainability and reduce costs.

enVista provides shippers access to BI services for comprehensive visibility into their transportation data, partnering with them to unlock senior-level transportation analytics that maximize product value through customized KPI visualizations and proactive analytics. Amid COVID-19’s impact on transportation networks, analyzing and acting on the right data is paramount, as previous KPIs may no longer be sufficient or accurate. enVista’s BI platform allows for customization, providing comprehensive visibility into the impact of COVID-19 on transportation networks, consequently reducing wasteful spend.

Stitz continues, “You can’t control what you can’t measure. Our BI tools provide deep visibility across multiple data sources, unlimited interactive dashboards, and visualization and analytics tools designed to optimize spend reduction.”

Many of the world’s leading brands partner with enVista for improved business intelligence, including: Peet’s Coffee, Williams-Sonoma, Delta Airlines, ULTA Beauty and Urban Outfitters.

enVista’s business intelligence services provide comprehensive visibility into the transportation network, role-level optimization, network optimization, automation of transportation finance reporting, automation of carrier score carding, and carbon emissions and sustainability reporting.

