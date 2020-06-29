PILOT FREIGHT SERVICES RANKED AMONG TOP 25 AIR FORWARDERS & TOP 50 3PL

GLEN MILLS, PA – June 29, 2020 – Pilot Freight Services (Pilot), a worldwide provider of transportation and logistics services, was recently ranked among the Top 25 Air Forwarders by Air Cargo News and Top 50 US 3PL by Logistics Management. The rankings were compiled by Armstrong & Associates as part of annual market research.

Air Cargo News’ Top 25 Air Forwarders listed Pilot with a year-over-year change of 4.3 percent, moving up the rankings to the number 23 spot. Armstrong & Associates’ analysis estimated a market decline in the overall freight industry to be around 4 percent. Pilot’s ascent in the list demonstrates the level of growth during a year widely viewed by industry experts as difficult, with overall demand declining by 7.8% year-on-year to 15.4m metric tons. Pilot’s strong global sales team, an extensive network of air transportation, and placement of international field teams have enabled the company to provide efficient and reliable client-focused solutions during an uncertain global supply chain climate.

Pilot was also included in Logistics Management’s Top 50 US and Global 3PL for 2019 and was ranked as 46th by Armstrong & Associates based on gross logistics revenue. Pilot anticipates continued growth building upon successes in 2019 in the e-commerce sector and expertise in the H3D market.

“Last year was challenging for the entire industry but we are very proud of Pilot’s ability to provide creative logistics solutions for our customers,” explains John Hill, president and chief commercial officer. “The customized solutions that Pilot is known for has continued to be a vital part of our success as we’ve moved into the first half of 2020 and navigate through the unprecedented demand in disruptions in the global supply chain as well as manage surges in e-commerce and home delivery”.

