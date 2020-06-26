MHEDA's 2020 Virtual Showcase

Vernon Hills, IL –June 26, 2020 –The Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association has announced this year’s Virtual Exhibitors Showcase on MHEDA’s website. Members and nonmembers can “walk” the tradeshow floor from now until December 2020.

The Virtual Showcase is an online exhibit hall designed to help company’s find products, services and solutions throughout the year. Anyone can visit the Virtual Showcase to connect with companies in the industry, and exhibiting in the showcase is specifically for MHEDA Members.

There two types of booth space that vary in price and exposure on the platform. A standard booth is $200 and allows exhibitors to display the company name, company information and contact information. These booths sort alphabetically and appear if an attendee is searching for the specific company name.

A premium booth is $600 and allows exhibitors to brand themselves with logos, videos, pictures, downloadable documents, product/service details, call to actions and other customizable features. Because a company can display product and service specific content, these booths sort by product category, service category and company name.

MHEDA encourage premium exhibitors to promote their booth space with a MHEDA Virtual Showcase Logo. Upon purchasing a premium booth, MHEDA sends a company specific Virtual Showcase logo to use on email signatures, websites, social media and more.

Join MHEDA Members and other industry professionals to learn and research material handling products and connect with companies all year round.

MHEDA is a trade association that serves over 600 material handling distributors, suppliers and associate companies worldwide with a variety of education, networking and business services. For more information about joining MHEDA, please visit www.mheda.org or call 847-680-3500.