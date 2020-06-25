SYKES for FinTech Survey Reveals Consumer Behavior Shifts in the Era of COVID-19

TAMPA: A new SYKES for FinTech survey finds most U.S. adults plan to purchase more items online or through an app, post-pandemic.

SYKES for FinTech’s new report, “Americans’ Digital Banking & Consumer Behavior Shifts in the Era of COVID-19,” shares insights from 20+ questions asked of 3,000 U.S. adult consumers in June 2020. The report reveals how COVID-19 has affected, and even redefined, how U.S. consumers now approach financial technologies — and how they predict their shopping habits will look post-pandemic.

“Fintechs have introduced transformative, easy ways for consumers to engage in mobile money management and e-commerce, and this survey report points to areas that seemed anecdotal and confirms them, while also uncovering some new and surprising consumer learnings,” said Hilary Hahn, Vice President of Emerging Brands + FinTech.

Highlights from the new report include:

37% of all respondents believe they will purchase more items online or through an app than they did before the global pandemic.

44% of respondents in the 25-34 age group believe they will purchase more items online or through an app than they did before the global pandemic.

29% of respondents in the 55+ age group believe they will purchase more items online or through an app than they did before the global pandemic.

The “next normal” may cultivate new consumer attitudes that are applied to money management and shopping. From digital banking solutions to omnichannel retail experiences, the FinTech industry is looking hard at how consumers are adapting to this new way of life. By viewing the trends and implementing new services and strategies, financial technology can be ready for whatever comes next.