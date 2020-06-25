BlueGrace Logistics Selects Trucker Tools for Real-time Truckload Shipment Visibility

RESTON, VA and TAMPA, FL – June 25, 2020 – Trucker Tools announced today that BlueGrace Logistics has integrated Trucker Tools into its BlueShip® TMS to improve and enhance real-time visibility for its full-truckload shipments across the United States.

BlueGrace Logistics is a leader in managed transportation services and third-party logistics (3PL) solutions and is one of the industry’s largest and most respected freight brokerage firms, servicing some 2,500 customers with a network of over 40,000 carriers. Trucker Tools provides cloud-based, real-time shipment visibility, capacity planning, freight-matching and automated booking software for freight brokers and small-fleet truckload carriers.

BlueGrace selected Trucker Tools after an evaluation of multiple third-party visibility platforms, and an assessment of information needs and challenges with its customers and network of truckload carrier partners.

“Trucker Tools is a driver-centric application, widely accepted in the market, so we saw that as an advantage to ease the hurdle of adoption for our carriers,” noted Mark Ford, the Chief Operating Officer of Carrier Sales at BlueGrace. “We also wanted to improve the frequency and latency of truckload visibility data, while at the same time, provide a better driver engagement experience that simplified workflow for them, freed-up time and made us a better partner.”

Mr. Ford cited four primary objectives in adopting Trucker Tools’ visibility solution:

• Automate a manual, time-consuming shipment update process by reducing broker ‘check calls’ to drivers, and their need to respond. The Trucker Tools app enables drivers to set shipment updates to occur automatically without their intervention, as frequently as every 5 minutes, depending on customer need, utilizing the embedded GPS-based location features of their smart phone.

• Create more accurate and timely location visibility and shift towards better exception management.

• Increase broker productivity and free up time for other value-added customer support.

• Improve carrier tracking compliance and deliver overall lower cost to service.

Raddy Velkov, Senior Director of Truckload Operations for BlueGrace, emphasized as well the importance of understanding carrier needs and providing them with enabling technologies that help maximize efficiency – and revenue. “We decided to leverage Trucker Tools’ tracking platform to improve our carriers’ experience,” he said. “In today’s fast-paced environment, every minute counts. It’s simple; the less time fleet dispatchers spend handling tracking calls, the more time they have to move their equipment.”

BlueGrace also gains visibility into a far deeper resource of available truck capacity through the Trucker Tools mobile app, which has been downloaded by nearly 900,000 independent truckers and is utilized by some 140,000 small fleet operators. The app helps truckers reduce unproductive downtime and find loads faster through the provision of constantly updated intelligence on available loads, automated booking, and 17 of the most sought-after, smart-phone based features and functions operators want to help them manage business while on the road.

Some 90 percent of truckload market carriers are independent owner-operators and small fleets of 10 trucks or less.

“Accurate and timely shipment visibility is no longer a luxury, it’s a must have, especially in today’s economy and the emphasis on moving essential goods on time and without delay,” said Prasad Gollapalli, founder and chief executive of Trucker Tools. “We’re excited to have gained the confidence and support of BlueGrace Logistics, and we look forward to helping them significantly increase carrier compliance and the quality and accuracy of their visibility offering to shippers.”

About BlueGrace Logistics: Founded in 2009, BlueGrace Logistics is one of the largest third-party logistics providers in the United States. With over 500 employees and working with over 10,000 customers to provide successful shipping solutions, the company has achieved explosive growth in its 10-year operating history. Backed by a $255 million investment by private equity firm Warburg Pincus, the company operates 12 locations nationwide, and its headquarters are in the sunny Tampa Bay area of Florida.

About Trucker Tools: Trucker Tools, based in Reston, Va., is the leading provider of trip planning, shipment visibility, predictive freight matching and automated booking solutions for the transportation industry. Its ground-breaking Smart Capacity platform uses accurate, real-time data and powerful algorithms to optimally match freight by predicting when and where capacity will become available, days in advance. The company’s popular driver smartphone app has been downloaded by some 900,000 owner operators and small-carrier fleets to access information and services conveniently while on the road. Included in the smartphone app is Book it Now®, the industry’s first digital load booking app that automates and streamlines the load search and booking process for drivers and brokers, saving time and money. Trucker Tools load tracking solution is a robust feature in the app that connects drivers with carriers and freight brokers, automating the provision and collection of real-time shipment tracking and eliminating manual check calls. Visit Trucker Tools at www.truckertools.com or contact us directly at: sales@truckertools.com.