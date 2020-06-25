Bastian Solutions Opens New Advanced Technology Center in Georgetown, KY

GEORGETOWN, Ky. – Construction on the new 40,000 square-foot facility is complete, and Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company, is ready to hit the ground running – supporting engineering and distribution of advanced material handling technologies such as autonomous vehicles.

With our team of automation engineers and technical experts, Bastian Solutions will use this facility to focus on current automated guided vehicles (AGVs) while also developing new AGV solutions.

“The demand for autonomous vehicles is quickly growing. We are eager to meet these needs and exceed customer expectations by delivery high-quality, innovative automation systems for today’s fast-paced production and distribution environments,” said Ron Daggett, vice president of technology and R&D at Bastian Solutions.

Although initial grand opening plans were slated for spring 2020, the company will instead host a community event next spring to highlight the technologies and innovation behind the new facility and drive community interest as the company looks to continue hiring. Over the past two years, our Georgetown team has hired numerous employees with plans for continued growth over the next several years.

To assist in hiring efforts, Bastian Solutions looks forward to partnering with the local Georgetown vocational school (BCTC Advanced Manufacturing Center) to tap into the strong talent pool of students with an automation skillset for high-wage jobs. Mike Romano, CEO of Bastian Solutions and Toyota Advanced Logistics, is excited to see the company working with the next generation.

“By partnering with Bluegrass Community & Technical College, we hope to offer these students internship opportunities and then easily transition them into careers upon graduation. Ultimately, the students’ skillsets will help us stay on the cutting-edge of automation, while our goal is to support them post-graduation along with the local economy.”

Stay tuned to bastiansolutions.com to learn more about the new facility and upcoming community events!

About Bastian Solutions

Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company, is a trusted supply chain integration partner committed to providing clients a competitive advantage by designing and delivering world-class distribution and production solutions. By combining data-driven designs, scalable material handling systems, and innovative software, the company helps clients across a broad spectrum of markets become leaders in their industries. For more information, visit bastiansolutions.com.