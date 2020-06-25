Aptean acquires WorkWise

Georgia-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and supply chain solutions vendor Aptean has acquired Wisconsin-based ERP and customer relationship management (CRM) firm WorkWise, the company said Wednesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition expands Aptean’s business in the manufacturing market and adds new service capabilities. WorkWise offers ERP solutions designed for discrete manufacturing; its customer base includes manufacturers of industrial vehicles, agricultural equipment, industrial equipment, food and beverage equipment, metals and plastics fabrication, and electronics. WorkWise also serves the banking, finance, and business services markets with its OnContact CRM solution.

“WorkWise calls its philosophy ‘customer inspired’ because they put customers first, listen to their unique requirements and then use that feedback to create innovative business solutions,” TVN Reddy, Aptean’s CEO, said in a statement announcing the deal. “This customer-first mentality is a natural fit for Aptean and our enterprise management solutions that are designed to meet the specific needs of specialized industries such as discrete manufacturing. We are thrilled to welcome WorkWise into the Aptean family.”

WorkWise is based in the greater Milwaukee area and has 90 employees.

Separately, Aptean announced a new investor that will help fuel global growth. Private-equity firm Charlesbank Capital Partners joins TA Associates and Vista Equity Partners as shareholders, the firm said this week. As part of the deal, TA Associates will make a further investment in Aptean, the company also said. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter and will “enable Aptean to increase its investment in innovation and accelerate its global growth,” company leaders said.