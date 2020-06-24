Nolan Transportation Group Wins Prestigious Food Logistics Green Supply Chain Award

Atlanta, GA – June 17, 2020 – Nolan Transportation Group (NTG), one of the largest and fastest-growing non-asset truckload freight brokerages and provider of third-party logistics services in North America, has won the Food Logistics Green Supply Chain Award for 2020. NTG is committed to helping clients advance their supply chain sustainability by measuring, benchmarking and implementing freight transportation efficiency strategies. Whether shipping via refrigerated trucks or regular trucks, the NTG team ensures shipments are made with the greatest care with high quality carriers capable of meeting customer requirements and delivery times.

“The food and beverage industry benefits from NTG’s ability to help shippers and carriers collaborate on shipments to find capacity, avoid disruptions and penalties, and optimize loading/unloading times, which saves on fuel and lowers emissions,” said Geoff Kelley, President of Nolan Transportation Group. “We are delighted to win this prestigious award and to recognized for helping our clients meet their sustainability goals.”

"Our annual Top Green Providers award recognizes companies whose products, services, or exemplary leadership enhance sustainability within the food and beverage industry. From technology that reduces a fleet's carbon footprint to software that helps shippers drive energy efficiency, to systems and processes that help reduce the carbon and environmental impact of its customers' supply chains, these top green providers continue to practice the ultimate in sustainability year over year," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics.

As a certified SmartWay Partner, NTG helps customers improve logistics operations with a goal of reducing the carbon footprint and emissions. Strategies include:

• Backhaul opportunities to fill empty trucks

• Consolidate loads as much as possible so that fuller trucks are being used

• Minimize total distance driven so that less fuel is used and less carbon emissions generated

• Reduce idling time at facilities by scheduling appointments for loading/unloading

• Make trucks as full as possible so that fewer trucks are needed for deliveries. The fewer the trucks, the less fuel is used.

NTG also has a drop trailer program that limits wait times and offers drop and hook freight solutions to shippers and carriers. Trailers are also used for storage capabilities with the drop trailer program, optimizing warehouse space. Drop-and-hook freight involves a trailer that is pre-loaded and simply picked up and dropped at another location. This shortens wait times and prevents trucks from idling so that carbon emissions are reduced.

Food Logistics' annual Top Green Providers recognizes companies whose products, services, or exemplary leadership is enhancing sustainability within the food and beverage industry. Each year, the criteria for earning a spot on the list become more stringent for applicants. For example, the editorial staff evaluates a company's participation in such programs as the EPA's SmartWay and other recognized sustainability programs; facilities that are LEED-certified, and/or feature solar panels, LED lighting and other energy-saving installations and retrofits that produce measurable reductions in GHG emissions, to name a few.

About Nolan Transportation Group

Founded in 2005, Nolan Transportation Group is a leader in truckload brokerage and third-party logistics services, dedicated to delivering the highest level of service in the transportation industry. NTG offers a wide range of services for customers across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. NTG specializes in both TL (“truckload”) and LTL (“less-than-truckload”), as well as expedited, partial, refrigerated, drayage, and intermodal. NTG’s carrier base consists of approximately 30,000 independent carriers that facilitate the movement of its customers’ products. NTG is headquartered in Atlanta, GA and has 11 additional offices across the United States. NTG has been ranked a Top Freight Brokerage by Transport Topics for three consecutive years and has been ranked on the Inc. 500 | 5000 lists for five straight years as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. For more information about NTG, visit www.ntgfreight.com or email inquiry@ntgfreight.com. NTG operates as a sister company to Transportation Insight, a leading non-asset provider of enterprise logistics solutions.