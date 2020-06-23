NiceLabel launches new cloud-based business model for channel during COVID-19 era and beyond

NiceLabel, a leading global developer of label design software and label management systems, is introducing a new cloud-based business model that will enable its partners to deliver labeling solutions-as-a-service securely and remotely in the pandemic and beyond.

The new NiceLabel channel offering is based around Label Cloud, the world’s first multi-tenant labeling software-as-a-service. The cloud-based labeling solution acts as a virtual collaboration tool for labeling, enabling NiceLabel’s reseller partners to demonstrate, sell and configure labeling solutions for customers, remotely from their home.

Resellers can manage the whole process remotely and securely for customers from running live demos through to designing and test printing label templates, deploying solutions, printing labels and managing supplies inventory. This new approach to selling and supporting labeling turns remote working from a barrier to a competitive advantage for customers.

Paul Vogt, channel marketing director: “Before the pandemic, most resellers in the labeling space primarily used a face-to-face business model to sell and support their labeling solutions. Today, that’s all changed. Resellers have to connect virtually from their home with customers in their home. They will need to collaborate, interact and discuss with their customers without being on site. That’s why we have introduced this new channel offering.”

“It represents a step change for resellers and customers because for many of them, it represents a whole new way of working,” added Vogt. “Yet, it is one that is both necessary in the current lockdown and beneficial to resellers who can continue to engage and sell efficiently and quickly to customers all through the crisis and beyond.”

“We want to get the message out that whether our customers require on-premise or cloud labeling solutions, NiceLabel can still meet their needs,” continued Vogt. “Before the pandemic, you didn’t necessarily need cloud for labeling, but now, in light of the current crisis, it is increasingly becoming a must-have solution.”

NiceLabel’s labeling software is intuitive and easy-to-use. Resellers can therefore get up and running with it very quickly. NiceLabel’s cloud-based labeling solution is available on a subscription payment model, which covers platform maintenance and upgrades, and is counted as an operating expense instead of a capital expense. Payment by subscription gives businesses faster time to value – so they achieve payback more quickly.

