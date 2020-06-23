Black Entrepreneur Creates New Employment Opportunity for All Americans

As businesses and individuals struggle with an uncertain coronavirus-tainted future, Barry Alexander has a clear vision for success. The Black entrepreneur has always been on the cusp of innovation, mainly in aviation, in spite of seemingly insurmountable odds. Now through his company Aquiline Drones, the experienced pilot is offering others the chance to set a course for their future by offering a unique drone pilot training and small business start-up program called “Flight to the Future.”

“From the very beginning, as a person of color and native of St. Lucia, I decided to determine my own destiny by becoming a pilot and pioneering a crucial air ambulance service called Aquiline Air Ambulance that was designed to fly patients and medical resources to specialized hospitals across the Caribbean and into the US,” explained Alexander, CEO and Founder of Aquiline Drones. “Self-actualization is a necessity in combatting adversity and is the most appropriate gift that gives hope, empowerment, self-worth and balance where financial uncertainty looms over our economy”

As part of Alexander’s latest endeavor, Aquiline Drones (AD) - a progressive drone enterprise and cloud technology company (AD Cloud), the new online Flight to the Future training course prepares a participant to become a fully licensed drone pilot and business operator by using advanced technology to create high-paying (averaging $165/hr.) jobs to help transform the current unemployment landscape.

Alexander notes that Aquiline Drones’ Flight to the Future system utilizes the most sophisticated technological platform to achieve its goals, including AD’s proprietary digital agent named Spartacus that provides feedback throughout a participant’s curriculum and training. Spartacus then becomes a job advisor once the individual establishes his or her business by forwarding lists of requests for actual drone opportunities and missions.

“In addition to our cognitive agent Spartacus, our advanced DDS job recruiting system is what sets us apart from the competition,” adds Alexander. “Not only are we training people in a burgeoning industry, but we’re actually matching our newly certified drone service providers with real jobs and missions. In fact, their first job is very likely a part of the training package.”

The first wave of classes begins on September 1, 2020 with new semesters occurring every eight weeks. Further, the Flight to the Future program ranges in cost from $799 for licensed pilots to $999 for the public and takes as little as 6-weeks to complete depending on level of experience. “Aggressive nationwide enrollment has already started and is a clear reflection of society beckoning something positive- definitely good news!” said Alexander.

Registration is open now at www.aquilinedrones.com/flight-to-the-future.

The four steps of the Flight to the Future course offers participants:

• Pilot Training and FAA Certification - Comprehensive online curriculum and real-time, one-on-one instruction features flight training that uses an online simulator and in-person sessions with a training drone. After successfully passing the FAA examination, the AD instructor will secure the official certification.

• AD Cloud Immersion - A dedicated cloud for drone operations with edge computing and built-in analytics. All program participants will be provided with a free subscription to the AD Cloud for six months to conquer its Command and Control capabilities and interactive online content. Additionally, enrollees have access to a customized Flight to the Future dashboard, where one can begin working towards an independent drone business. When the business operation launches, this dashboard will send drone job opportunities and integrate with the Command and Control module to assign drone missions with proper FAA authorizations.

• Master a Specific Industry Application - Specialized, online simulator and flight training will optimize one’s drone and cloud skills to master a specific use case. Program participants may choose from eight different areas of concentration.

• Small Drone Business - Full business setup including business registration, insurance, virtual administrative support as well as AD’s Drones On Demand Service (DDS) on-boarding process for viable and continuous work opportunities.

“Small business is the lifeblood of our economy and we hope to register upwards of one million small drone businesses through this program by the end of the year,” adds Alexander. “We are jointly responsible as good corporate citizens to support the communities in which we thrive.”

As such, AD is offering 500 individual training enrollments, while encouraging all states, municipalities and businesses of every type nationwide to contribute towards reversing the dreadful effects of unemployment by purchasing drone pilot training slots for as many individuals (both employed and unemployed) as they wish. Organizations can contact shop@aquilinedrones.com for information on enrolling multiple participants.

According to a recent report by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, unemployment in America has reached an all-time high of 23.9% - primarily because of the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to contain it. But unlike our predecessors during the Great Depression, today’s 40 million jobless individuals have more options than ever before to quickly reboot their careers in our post-COVID world – and AD is on a mission to help Americans regain financial independence. The full-service, drone and cloud technology company has spent months conceptualizing and incubating this innovative new online drone pilot business training program for seasoned aviators, drone enthusiasts and the general public.

“As one of four drone airline companies in America and privately owned by professional aviators, we have witnessed a massive amount of our fellow pilots lose their positions and border on bankruptcy as a result of this detrimental pandemic,” said Alexander. “At