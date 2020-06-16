Twinlode Automation Sustains Significant Growth in 2019 and Sees More Advances in 2020

Today, Twinlode Automation announced that in spite of the challenges that have affected the global economy so far this year, it is reporting significant growth within the supply chain industry, with order bookings in 2020 up by almost 50 percent over 2019 and that sales revenue was up more than 50 percent in 2019 versus that in 2018. The company also increased its headcount by more than ten percent and has projected 2020 will remain strong in spite of the Covid-19 global pandemic.

“Twinlode is really proud of how hard we have worked collectively to ramp up in every aspect of the business in order to meet the growth of material handling solutions as a part of the global supply chain,” said Mike Klaer, CEO of Twinlode Automation. “We are looking at 2020 to be just as strong as 2019 with another double digit increase in sales for Q1 and major projects being started across the US. These projects will continue our expansion into automation as well as include large traditional rack projects as well.”

In addition, Twinlode Automation is excited about its recently announced partnership with Körber Supply Chain as it continues to expand its product portfolio and enhance value added services to its client base. There is renewed energy in the supply chain industry as efforts to bring costs down and increase the level of services to the marketplace expands. Twinlode Automation will bring Körber’s layer picking, palletizing, automated pallet ASRS, and other software services to the North American marketplace.

2020 has continued to be strong as well, with the company well ahead of the forecasted budget for the year and an almost 40 percent increase of sales orders during Q1. With additional office space opening in the Atlanta area and additional employee acquisition in the plans, 2020 is going to be a year unmatched in the company’s 30 plus year history. Twinlode Automation is actively hiring project managers, site managers, automation sales, solutions architects and field safety technicians. Resumes can be emailed to jobs@twinlode.com.

As the global economy continues to show demand for warehouse systems that operate 24/7, 365; companies such as Twinlode Automation have an opportunity to provide the proper tools needed to keep the supply chain running smoothly.