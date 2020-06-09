Omnitracs adds coronavirus location data to its fleet mapping tool—Covid-19 roundup for June 9

Fleet management solution provider Omnitracs LLC has added coronavirus location data to its mapping tool, saying that sharing Covid-19-focused location insights could help its customers to keep fleets, drivers, and the general public safe during the pandemic.
By leveraging datasets from Johns Hopkins University and the Kaiser Family Foundation, Omnitracs developed a feature that integrates Covid-19 location-based intelligence into its fleet mapping tool. Offered for free to current customers, Omnitracs says the integration makes it possible for fleet managers to make sound safety decisions for their drivers in near-real time.
Data provided in the new fleet mapping view includes: new Covid-19 cases and deaths in the last 7 days for the location; quarantine and stay-at-home restrictions; group and gathering limitations; and restaurant limitations and business closures.
“Drivers are on the front lines of national response efforts around this pandemic while putting their own lives at risk,” Omnitracs Chief Product Officer Paul Nagy said in a release. “As an organization, we have a responsibility to do our part to mitigate those risks by providing fact-based information that will allow our customers to continue operating their businesses safely and protect their drivers.”
And in other examples of the logistics industry dedicating its assets to the coronavirus fight:
Drivers are facing unprecedented health risks. We're excited to release a new health alert feature to help fleets stay ahead of #COVID19. Get the details: https://t.co/fn0j2wbPxc #trucking— Omnitracs (@OmnitracsHQ) June 1, 2020
