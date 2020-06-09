Loadsure and Kleinschmidt Partner to Deliver Per-Load Cargo Insurance to Carriers and Freight Broker

Loadsure and Kleinschmidt announced today that the companies have partnered to deliver the ability to purchase on-demand, pay-as-you-go cargo insurance to FreightLaunch, Kleinschmidt’s digital freight enablement platform.

Loadsure, in combination with Kleinschmidt’s global B2B network—and broad experience in engineering EDI and API integration solutions for the freight, logistics, retail and manufacturing industries—will provide a streamlined cargo insurance purchasing process that helps carriers and brokers broaden their insurance coverage, cut costs, and more effectively manage risk. Users of Kleinschmidt’s FreightLaunch platform will be able to add additional cargo insurance with one click as they accept new loads via EDI from their shipper partners. They’ll also realize an accelerated resolution of claims, as the end-to-end processing that takes weeks or months through traditional means can be settled in just minutes through Loadsure’s fully-digital process.

“The team at Loadsure is excited to partner with Kleinschmidt, an established technology provider,” said Loadsure CEO, Johnny McCord. “When it comes to providing mission-critical solutions to the freight and logistics industry, their expertise is unmatched. Like us, they’re also driven to deliver clear customer value—resolving the pain points customers face when operating in the extremely competitive spot freight market through leading-edge technology solutions. We’re excited to provide our on-demand cargo insurance to Kleinschmidt users and grow our product alongside FreightLaunch.”

“We’re always on the lookout for technology partners that can bring not just value, but real world utility to our customers and users, and Loadsure fits the bill,” said Phil Johnson, Director of Marketing at Kleinschmidt. “Our new digital freight enablement platform, FreightLaunch, is a product that we were very excited to roll out. It helps a specific, but crucial segment of our customer base to bridge a technology gap that’s typically managed by complex enterprise solutions. We’ve distilled that specific EDI workflow down to its basic form and broken down some barriers to doing more business, and we’ve elected to bring Loadsure into the platform because we feel it does the same for the complex cargo insurance process.”

About Kleinschmidt

Kleinschmidt builds and supports custom electronic data interchange and B2B messaging integration solutions that enable firms of all sizes to exchange crucial business data with any trading partner imaginable. Kleinschmidt’s complex integration capabilities span all data formats, business systems and industries, with full support for legacy and emerging technologies. With over 40 years of experience in EDI and business data exchange, the roots of today’s Kleinschmidt can be traced back more than a century through an extensive history of pioneering telecommunications hardware and technologies.

Learn more at Kleinschmidt.com

About Loadsure

Loadsure is an international Insurtech Managing General Agent (MGA), and its eyes are set on revitalizing the freight spot market with exciting new technology. With an innovative digital product, it takes the lead, fueling growth and driving diversification within the market. Loadsure’s fully digital end-to-end, cloud-based insurance solution leverages predictive analytics and a cutting-edge tech stack to provide the spot freight community with a full-service insurtech solution, integrated with leading digital transportation management platforms. Visit Loadsure.net