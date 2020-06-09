PERC launches safety resources

The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) has launched a collection of safety resources for propane forklifts in conjunction with National Forklift Safety Day (NFSD), a virtual event being held today.

The free resources include an eight-part video series, each emphasizing a different safety protocol for those working with or around propane forklifts. Other resources include a downloadable safety poster, a toolkit for safety directors and forklift dealers, and PERC’s forklift trivia game, the organization said.

“These resources were created to help crews build and maintain a strong safety culture not only around National Forklift Safety Day, but all year round,” Jeremy Wishart, director of technical communications at PERC, said in a statement Tuesday. “The resources are wide in scope, bringing attention to safety reminders big and small. Plus, they can be consumed virtually while much of the country is staying safe at home.”