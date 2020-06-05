Tips for Achieving a Culture of Safety

Sponsored by:





Education is a fundamental component in achieving an optimized operation. New advancements such as e-learning and virtual reality instruction have not only revolutionized warehouse operational efficiency, but they also play a critical role in boosting operator confidence and preventing incidents.

Raymond offers industry-leading solutions to help your operation achieve a more secure, productive work environment. The Raymond Virtual Reality Simulator uses virtual reality instructional tools to help reach higher operator-proficiency levels faster and ensure lift truck operators are coached quickly and confidently before reaching the warehouse floor. The simulator dovetails nicely with Raymond’s **italic{Safety On The Move}® operator training program, allowing employees to experience forklift operation in a realistic, simulated environment before they actually set foot on the warehouse floor.

Lean management philosophies can help operations systematically improve efficiency and quality by identifying and eliminating waste in time, materials, and processes. Raymond Lean Management techniques help to standardize work, visualize improvements, track key performance indicators (KPIs), and make continuous improvements to ensure the best possible solutions to increase productivity.

The Raymond Steps to Safety™: Pedestrian Safety training is designed to assist in teaching pedestrians how to act responsibly in environments where lift trucks are in operation, emphasizing the importance of operators and pedestrians working together to ensure safety. Pedestrians learn best practices and behaviors to gain environmental awareness and strengthen visual communication skills. It’s imperative that operators and pedestrians communicate their intentions and work together.

Intelligent Warehouse Solutions

Telematics solutions are a great place to start for material handling operations looking to uncover hidden issues, like congestion, that might not be apparent otherwise. Raymond’s iWAREHOUSE® can better manage any size fleet — across multiple locations — by providing real-time fleet data on what workers are doing, their productivity, and other optimization opportunities to identify and prevent potential issues.

An effective labor management system (LMS) can enhance your safety culture by providing business analytics that are key to improving workforce productivity while promoting employee accountability.

Measuring Success; Celebrating Accomplishments

Inspiring all employees to be accountable is imperative for achieving a productive work environment. Supervisors can set the course by continuous follow-through and reinforcing proper protocols and guidelines. You can only be assured that the continuous-improvement steps you’ve implemented are successful when you can document with certainty that everyone in your facility supports and reinforces the proper expected behaviors.

As a proud supporter of National Forklift Safety Day, we want to reinforce that prioritizing employee education and investing in intelligent warehouse solutions are key to creating a safe work environment for your entire organization. To learn more, visit Raymondcorp.com/forkliftsafety.

Safety On The Move®, Steps To Safety™, and Raymond® are U.S. trademarks of The Raymond Corporation.

Submitted by The Raymond Corporation, www.raymondcorp.com