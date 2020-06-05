Forklift Safety Begins with Everyone

Sponsored by:





Forklifts are powerful vehicles used in a wide range of material handling environments. It is important to remember that these small, robust machines can cause serious accidents if precautions are not taken.

At Komatsu, safety is our top priority. To ensure the health and wellbeing of our employees, we are committed to driving toward an injury-free workplace that is healthy and environmentally conscious.

To help you build an environment that focuses on safety, Komatsu’s forklift training programs include customized courses for both facilitators and operators. These training programs are designed to educate your new and experienced trainers, supervisors, managers, and operators to incorporate worker well-being best practices into your facility management and daily operational activities.

The goals of Komatsu’s forklift training programs include:

Increasing operational knowledge and skill;

Creating a safe work environment for forklift operators and staff;

Preventing forklift incidents on the job;

Meeting Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) compliance requirements; and

Ensuring a uniform training standard for all forklift operators and staff.

Program modules include topics such as OSHA regulations, basic forklift truck design and operating principles, pre-shift safety inspection and preventive maintenance, work site inspections, load pick-up, load delivery, and forklift operator safety skills.

The benefits extend beyond meeting basic forklift-operator training requirements. Employee development programs are known to foster increased productivity, fewer absences, and higher morale, which all contribute to a safer overall work environment.

Komatsu Forklift’s training programs comply with all applicable OSHA regulations and cover all forklift classifications. They were developed in alliance with the National Safety Council (NCS) to ensure thorough, effective training programs for your facility.

Your employees are your most valuable asset. To learn how Komatsu’s forklift safety training programs can further their health and well-being, contact: www.kfiusa.com or (847) 437-5800.

Submitted by Komatsu Forklift U.S.A., www.kfiusa.com