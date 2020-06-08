LaserShip Appoints Bhavna Dave as Chief Human Resources Officer

VIENNA, VA – June 8, 2020 – LaserShip, the largest regional e-commerce parcel carrier in the U.S., announced today the appointment of Bhavna Dave as Chief Human Resources Officer. Dave brings more than 15 years of human resources (HR) experience to the team, and will be based at LaserShip’s Vienna, Virginia headquarters.

Dave has extensive experience building and growing HR functions at small to medium-sized organizations and will use this expertise to drive LaserShip’s HR strategy and execution.

“Throughout her impressive career, Bhavna has been able to align the people strategy with organizational objectives,” said Brett Bissell, CEO of LaserShip. “We look forward to having her apply this principle here at LaserShip to help move our business into the future, while retaining our company’s incredible culture of going above and beyond for our customers.”

Dave has experience in several industries and has built her reputation on developing a deep understanding of each industry and the business. Prior to joining LaserShip, Dave led HR at Frontpoint, a home security and automation company, where she was responsible for driving organizational effectiveness and efficiency. Before Frontpoint, Dave spent five years at AddThis, a VC-backed ad technology start-up, where she helped establish a strong, high-performing, and collaborative culture driven by core values that were woven into every aspect of the business. There, she was part of the executive team that scaled and sold AddThis to Oracle.

"LaserShip has been in the delivery industry for three decades, and over the years, has put together an incredible team and strong culture,” said Bhavna Dave, Chief Human Resources Officer of LaserShip. “I look forward to leading HR to help the company continue to build its exciting future."

Dave graduated from St. Mary’s University with a BBA in Human Resources and received her MBA in Finance from American University.

About LaserShip, Inc.:

LaserShip is an e-commerce delivery company that provides last-mile solutions for shippers that desire reduced transit times and increased flexibility within their supply chain. Founded in 1986, LaserShip has evolved into the leading provider of same-day and next-day delivery services in the Eastern and Midwest U.S. for premier e-commerce and product supply businesses, including five of the largest retailers in the U.S. For more information, visit https://lasership.com.