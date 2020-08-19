DB Schenker Americas Appoints Stacey J. Brown, Esq. as Chief Human Resources Officer

(Miami/Essen, August 19, 2020) Leading global logistics provider DB Schenker has appointed Stacey J. Brown, Esq as Chief Human Resources Officer for the Americas. In her new role, effective August 3, 2020, she is responsible for developing and executing the strategic direction of Human Resources across the Region.

Ms. Brown joins DB Schenker with more than 20 years of experience holding HR and legal leadership roles. Most recently, Ms. Brown served as Vice-President of Human Resources and Labor Relations for Walgreens where she created and implemented strategies for talent management, engagement, organizational design, and change leadership. In her newly appointed role with DB Schenker she will be primarily focused on organizational development, talent acquisition, and career development.

“I am looking forward to joining DB Schenker and contributing to the company’s market leadership position through impactful talent strategies and programs that attract and retain the best talent,” said Ms. Brown. “It is clear to me that DB Schenker prioritizes its people and has built an inclusive culture that I’m honored to become a part of and further influence.”

Hessel Verhage, CEO for the Region Americas said, “I am very excited that Stacey chose to join the DB Schenker organization. Her vast human resources and labor relations experience coupled with her down to earth pragmatic approach will be extremely valuable in executing our objectives across the region. Our people have always been the heart of our business and I know Stacey will further enhance this to be an everyday priority.”

About DB Schenker Americas

DB Schenker is one of the largest Integrated Logistics Service Providers in the Americas with more than 10,000 employees in 123 locations providing over 27 million sq. ft. of distribution operations to its clients. DB Schenker’s Americas presence includes Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Peru, United States, and Venezuela. DB Schenker offers land transport and air and ocean freight, as well as comprehensive logistics solutions and global supply chain management services from a single source. With integrated partners across the Americas, DB Schenker provides the best combination of intimate local practices knowledge and global capabilities.