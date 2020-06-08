Yale Expands Lift Truck Lineup with Cost-Effective UX Series

GREENVILLE, N.C. (June 08, 2020) – Yale Materials Handling Corporation announces the launch of its new internal combustion counterbalanced lift truck, designed for customers who value simple, affordable lift truck ownership. The Yale® GLP040-070UX Series rounds out the company’s ICE pneumatic tire lift truck range to provide the right truck at the right value.

“Our goal is to meet the demands of each customer while also helping them remain on budget,” says Brad Long, Brand Manager, Yale Materials Handling Corporation. “The UX Series brings together the robust components, maintenance-friendly design and ergonomics customers expect from a Yale, in a simply efficient and cost-effective package.”

The UX Series is designed for quick and easy service, with a large access area for the engine compartment, straightforward specifications and no computer-based diagnostics required. High-quality components along with efficient filtration and cooling help boost reliability and minimize wear and tear.

The ergonomic operator compartment offers an automotive-style layout, with a 3.5-inch LCD display and adjustable steering column for comfort and familiarity. A dual suspension drivetrain system, generous foot room and wide view mast further enhances visibility and operator awareness, and helps stave off fatigue.

Yale offers the UX Series at a price point that allows operations to keep pace with growing demand by expanding their fleet with minimal impact on their bottom line. It comes with the full support of the Yale® Dealer Network, including reliable, responsive service and promptly delivered replacement parts.

About Yale Materials Handling Corporation

Yale Materials Handling Corporation markets a full line of materials handling lift truck products and services, including electric, gas, LP-gas and diesel-powered lift trucks; narrow aisle, very narrow aisle and motorized hand trucks. Yale has a comprehensive service offering including Yale® Vision wireless asset management, fleet management, Yale service, parts, financing and training. Yale® trucks are manufactured in an ISO 9001:2008 registered facility and range in capacity from 2,000 to 36,000 lbs.

Yale Materials Handling Corporation is a division of Hyster-Yale Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, employ approximately 7,900 people world-wide.

YALE, and PEOPLE. PRODUCTS. PRODUCTIVITY. are trademarks, service marks or registered marks in the United States and certain other jurisdictions

# # #