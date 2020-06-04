Hyster Launches Practical, Affordable UT Class V Series Forklift

GREENVILLE, N.C. (June 04, 2020) – Hyster Company (www.hyster.com) announces its new H40-70UT Series, a sit-down, counterbalanced forklift for customers seeking a practical, cost-effective solution that is backed by the power of the Hyster name.

"The Hyster® UT Series rounds out our comprehensive range of lift trucks, which includes the Fortis and XT lines, allowing customers to find the right truck for the right application at the right price,” says Jennifer Meyers, Brand Manager, Hyster Company. “Like all of our Hyster trucks, the UT Series comes with the support of the Hyster Dealer Network and readily available genuine Hyster parts."

The 4,000 to 7,000-pound capacity internal combustion engine model is the first in the line of UT Series trucks to be released. It provides customers with an economical materials handling solution that is suitable for less demanding applications while still offering the Hyster quality customers expect.

The H40-70UT uses a high-strength overhead guard with profiled steel to provide protection and visibility, while the mast is designed to help minimize blind spots and leave a significant front field of view for operators. Inside the compartment, a small, 11.8-inch diameter steering wheel is easy to manipulate and comes on a steering column with eight degrees of adjustment to suit the needs of each operator. Additional ergonomic features include spacious foot room and convenient control pedals to help reduce operator fatigue and increase comfort.



About Hyster Company

Hyster Company is a leading world-wide lift truck designer and manufacturer. Hyster Company offers 130 lift truck models configured for gasoline, LPG, diesel and electric power, with one of the widest capacity ranges in the industry — from 2,000 to 105,000 lbs. Supported by one of the industry's largest and most experienced dealer networks, Hyster Company builds tough, durable lift trucks that deliver high productivity, low total cost of ownership, easy serviceability and advanced ergonomic features, accompanied by outstanding parts, service and training support.

Hyster Company is a division of Hyster-Yale Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, employ more than 7,900 people world-wide.

# # #